For over twenty years in Puerto Rico, I had no clue I was a targeted individual.

I did not know that the constant chipping hammers, speeding cars, honks, loud music, and alarms were part of noise campaigns aimed at disrupting my peace.

As an environmental warrior, I now know that there are two kinds of activists in the island:

The genuine ones, that, like me, become targeted individuals; The CIA plants that pretend to be environmentalists.

I know this to be true from experience. At least three women pretending to be caring environmental activists were CIA operatives, collaborating with the criminals to destroy an attorney genuinely fighting for the frail natural resources of the island. One passed away and two others are still fooling people in my beloved Patria.

This week I learned of another authentic environmentalist that I am certain was a targeted individual. He was murdered in cold blood. Robert Viqueira Ríos, 49, was the executive director of a credible environmental organization, Protectores de Cuencas, Inc.

The newspaper Primera Hora reported the official story of the incident as follows:

A neighborhood dispute culminated last night with the murder of marine biologist, founder and executive director of the non-profit organization Protectores de Cuencas, Inc., Robert Viqueira Ríos, 49, on Star Street in the Yidomar housing development in Yauco.

The events were reported at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, when Viqueira Ríos went to the residence of his neighbor, nurse Eduardo Meléndez Velázquez, 45, to ask him to lower the volume of the music.

Viqueira Ríos was allegedly armed with a pistol and Meléndez Velázquez shot him twenty-three times. The shooter had a gun permit and owned eleven other weapons.

His children found their father’s body.

Melendez had a criminal record for domestic violence offenses.

Since 2021, the neighbors had been fighting in court over the a fence built by Viqueira between their two homes, probably to quell the noise campaigns by the lowlife neighbor.

I consulted a person knowledgeable on the jab mandate in Puerto Rico. She told me that as a nurse working for the Mayaguez Medical Center, the shooter’s job must have required him to have at least 5 COVID jabs.

It appears from the investigation that from 2020 to 2021 disagreements arose between neighbors, due to noise incidents and the construction of a fence between their properties.

I have no doubt that the victim, a professional and environmentalist, was a targeted individual. In Puerto Rico, real environmentalists (like Viqueira) are targeted. I now know this to be true for all of them. The telltale sign that they are a CIA plant is that they are not targeted.

Viqueira was an intelligent, soft-spoken, credible voice against the environmental destruction that our island is going through.

//

Indulging the fictional author in me, I let my mind roam free as to the intervening cause that could have precipitated this tragedy and came up with the following fictional possible scenario:

There is a mega tourist project threatening a protected area in the Southwest coast of the island. Viqueira participated in the rallies against the billion-dollar project.

The shooter is a perp, and prior to the tragedy, his mission was to harass Viqueira. In 2021, he filed a lawsuit against Viqueira for the construction of a fence dividing their properties. Probably to reduce the noises coming from his neighbor. The case is pending since 2021.

On the night Viqueira showed up to ask him to turn down the music, the CIA criminals microwaved the murderer to increase his levels of anger and violence. With all that nanotechnology running through his body, it was a piece of cake for them to mind-control him into perpetrating such heinous crime.

(MICROWAVES ARE KNOWN TO INCREASE A PERSON’S VOLATILITY. BE VIGILANT AND CATCH YOURSELF. IT IS ONE OF THE TACTICS THE CRIMINALS USE TO GET YOU IN TROUBLE.)

The CIA criminals succeeded in eliminating another pesky obstacle to their goal of world destruction. An honest man fighting for the fragile island’s environment.

I could add more speculative plots, but will refrain until I find out more about the case.

That will be it for now with my Angela Lansbury aspirations…

You might be asking yourself: why should I care about Puerto Rico?

Because it is a key element of the program. Discovering the criminals’ operations in the island could shed light on its evolution to the monster it has become.

Puerto Rico was the breeding ground for COINTELPRO where the FBI destroyed the lives of over 74,000 victims whose only crime was rooting for the island’s independence.

The FBI criminals classified independence sympathizers as “communists” and made their lives hell, including that of leader Pedro Albizu Campos who in the fifties, while in prison for exerting his free speech, was attacked with electromagnetic weapons.

Puerto Rico has traditionally being the land of unethical human experimentation. Look it up. Before the program even existed, the United States had already treated Puerto Ricans as guinea pigs.

The COVID-19 experiment, vaccination, and lockdowns in Puerto Rico exceeded the brutality that anyone could have experienced in the U.S. While the corrupt governor kept us locked in our homes and the criminals roamed free, they installed an unprecedented 5G network to work in tandem with the mind-control of 93% of the population that got jabbed.

I am certain that Puerto Rico was the testing ground for much of the torture and human experimentation that is being perpetrated today against the victims of government weaponization.

The worse part: most people in the island do not know they are victims of this heinous program. Just like I was clueless for twenty years about this monstrous program, Puerto Ricans cannot conceive that such atrocity can be carried out on American soil.

The mind-control, gaslighting, and isolation is off the charts. It does not even occur to them.

When this program is exposed, I hope that justice includes punishment for the criminals that pushed Viqueira’s murderer into the violent rampage that ended the life of such a nice person who, like many of us that became targeted, led a life trying to make the world a better one.