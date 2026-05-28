Not everything is as it seems

The Puerto Rico Supreme Court is located in a beautiful building that has aged gracefully. Its tropical surroundings coupled with the long pool/fountain in front are picture-perfect.

Except if you look closely.

For years, the grounds around the Tribunal Supremo have been affected by the island-wide invasion of green iguanas (Iguana iguana), locally called “gallinas de palo.” This isn’t a unique “invasion” event but part of a broader ecological problem in the island where these invasive reptiles have spread everywhere, including urban and institutional areas like the Supreme Court gardens.

I can attest that there are hundreds of them, and they think they own the place.

Despite multiple attempts of humanely clearing the area of the iguanas, they seem to have prevailed. They live peacefully undisturbed lives, and they are not aggressive with any passersby so as to justify radical measures to evict them.

Life in Macondo, USA

Much to my surprise, when I visited the Tribunal Supremo grounds last month, I noticed that outside of its gates there was another kind of animal invasion: roosters (and chickens).

The video above shows them happily roaming the area immediately in front of the Court. My friend who drove me there asked me: do you know why these roosters are here?

“Because they just appeared there one day….?” I asked.

My friend, who is a street-smart guy explained: those roosters have been “prepared” with witchcraft. People with cases pending in the court “prepare” them with all sorts of spells and throw them there, believing that they can affect the outcome of the case in their favor.

His answer did not shock me. I have known for some time now that in my beloved Patria, the practice of Santeria (witchcraft) has increased tenfold (or more) for the past decade. A lady that lives close to the beach that I used to frequently enjoy told me that after Hurricane Maria, the Santeria animal sacrifices at dawn had jumped from one a week to one every day.

She told me this when I asked her about the goat hair that I found on the top of the rock formation that protects the shallow beach from the fierce ocean at its other side.

(Yes, it is this beautiful)

Having grown up and lived most of my adult life in Puerto Rico, I find its magic realism scenes picturesque, funny, and even normal. They are an intricate part of who we are.

What saddens me is the pervasive battle between good and evil that permeates every aspect of our society. Our land is being irremediably destroyed by tax-evading millionaires that discovered what a fantastic place Puerto Rico is, enabled by politicians that have been selling our most precious lands to the highest bidder.

The newcomers are intent on kicking out the boricuas, using trickery and scams to take over our land and property.

Fortunately, the younger generation is not going to easily surrender their Patria. They are organizing protests, marches, and events to stop the island’s destruction and occupation of its public lands by greedy oligarchs.

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No Weapon Shall Prosper

Just as God did not allow any of the spells, incantations, and omens thrown my way to prosper against me, I pray that God covers my island, its Courts, and its good people in divine protection to face the difficult times ahead.

May no rooster, spell, or witchcraft overcome the blessings that for centuries has shielded our small but precious island of Puerto Rico and its people!