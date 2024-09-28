I never tire of writing about my father. He was my captain, my hero. Although he was far from perfect, he was greater than life.

My father, Luis Angel Toledo, was born with a congenital defect that caused him cerebral palsy. Up to adulthood, he walked with crutches and later in life was bound to a wheelchair.

While he could not stroll down the beach or ride a bike, that did not stop him from being the life of the party anywhere he went. His personality would fill up any room that he entered.

Dad loved to sing, recite and party. When he would drive by a house where there were many cars in clear indication of a shindig, he would always complain in jest that he had not been invited to it even though he did not know whose party it was.

Most commercial establishments in Puerto Rico do not meet the minimum standards set forth in the regulations implementing the American with Disabilities Act.

Dad used to go to this joint where all his friends would meet to listen to “Yesterday’s Music” and w…