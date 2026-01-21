Before I had the number of subscribers I have now (thank you for your support!), I published this article in May of 2024.

I am re-posting it today because today it is more relevant than ever. The Deep State is scared. They know that along our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Richard Lighthouse is the person that knows the technology, has the education and experience to expose the weapons that are being used against the victims of government weaponization.

We must all be grateful to God for having an expert with his credentials and determination to expose and shut down the criminals. No one — absolutely no one of the persons that have criticized him have ever amounted to much, or done anything meaningful for the targeted community.

Every day, I aim to be more like Jesus. Leaving behind unbecoming character traits. Working on becoming a better person every day. Preparing for Freedom by becoming a better version of the being that was prior to becoming targeted.

I hope you all get inspired to move in that direction. It makes the difficult road traveled a worthy one.

syn·chro·nic·i·ty

When you learn the capabilities of remote neural monitoring, you start questioning if those events of your past that you deemed as acts of synchronicity were really random coincidences or carefully set out PsyOps by the government criminals that run the targeted individual ‘Program’. A few days ago, I looked at my Instagram profile. It had been months since I had last seen it. I could not believe my eyes when I came across this post of January, 2021, that I had forgotten about. Standing before the walls of El Morro Fortress, illuminated by its Lighthouse, I wrote in my post: “#Stillstanding after both of us having weathered formidable storms, its lighthouse is an #inspiration as well as a reminder to #lookwithin when in need to decide upon the right #path to follow.” One year and a half after that picture was taken, in September, 2022, Richard Lighthouse and Targeted Justice airlifted me out of Puerto Rico to work in what would become Targeted Justice v. Garland, an extraordinary lawsuit in pursuit of shutting down the highly illegal #TargetedIndividual program. When I arrived in Houston to prepare for the legal battle to shut down this evil program, I did not know Richard Lighthouse. I just got on a plane and flew out of my beloved island where I was certain I would be murdered. I took unprecedented risks of going to a city where I had no friends or family because staying in my beloved island was not an alternative. Mr. Lighthouse took an enormous risk as well – taking in a stranger for the sake of securing an attorney that would take on what others had refused to. For weeks on end and under Richard’s guidance, I worked night and day to learn everything I needed to know about the targeted individual program. I read studies, court cases, individual filings, audit reports of the Terrorist Screening Center, patents, articles and books. Anything I could get my hands on to learn by way of a crash course of everything I needed to know to devise a strategy and draft a solid legal pleading based on uncontroverted facts and documents, many of which Richard had culled for years. I also read emails and correspondence by targeted individuals, meeting many of them personally. Their stories inspired me to work night and day and set the stage for the myriad of “A Ha!” moments during the learning/creative process. Throughout it all, Richard was a patient mentor that thoroughly explained to me everything from satellite tracking to the Council on Foreign Relations and its ties to the ‘Program’. I have lost count on how many times he’s had to explain to me about vircator weapons and microwave beams so I could effectively communicate about it. Richard Lighthouse has shed light upon the factual, historical and scientific path for me to follow in pursuit of justice for all targeted individuals. He has been a lighthouse in the extraordinary journey of bringing out to the light the ‘Program’ that operates in the dark. Richard is the embodiment of the 4D’s: discipline, drive, dedication and the desire to do the best. His unflinching commitment to shutting down the program has put him through outrageous torture that few will ever know. Through correspondence and personal testimonies, I have come to learn that I am not the only one to attest that, through the Grace of God, “Richard Lighthouse saved my life.” I am certain that with his indefatigable collaboration, we will shut down the ‘Program’.

And for that, everyone should all be grateful.

The caption of my Morro lighthouse post nine months before I met Richard Lighthouse is proof positive that –just like he has assured me a million times–as much as they try, the government criminals do not control everything.

Do not relinquish to them your God-given free will.