Well-known personalities, influencers, and even President Trump have mourned the loss of our beloved and irreplaceable Scott Adams on January 13, 2026.

There is a multitude —tens of thousands of his fans that assiduously listened to his daily podcast “Coffee with Scott Adams” seven days a week, 365 days a year—that have suffered his loss in silence. We have cried unconsolably over the loss of a friend that did not know even our name, but we got to know better than many of those that do.

After becoming famous for his Dilbert comic, and being a successful speaker, Scott became a pundit. One that was respected for his intelligence, integrity and courage.

I could write volumes of the ten years that I spent listening to Scott, and how his advice positively influenced my life.

Scott Adam’s wisdom, courage, compassion, and wit inspired thousands —including me— to become a better version of ourselves, helping us overcome difficult situations.

Scott provided his viewers with actionable advice that helped me overcome difficult situations resulting from a targeting that I did not even know existed.

Scott taught us to be happy in the midst of despair. He taught us to reframe a sad situation into a neutral or even happy one.

Scott helped us go through difficult moments. Of special importance to me is how he made two daily shows during the COVID lockdown to hold our hands through cyberspace. Since he was in California, his lockdown situation was similar to the ridiculously devastating ones that the governor of Puerto Rico imposed on us. Aside from my pets, Scott was the only real company I had.

Scott titled his temporary evening shows “The man cave.” He would wrap himself in a wool blanket and ask everyone to “come on in.” Thousands of lonely, locked up innocent souls found solace in Scott’s sweet, comforting voice.

During those difficult days, Scott was sometimes the only reason for me to get out of bed in the morning and have a simultaneous coffee sip with him. Yes, every show he started it with a unifying invocation that went like this:

“Grab your cup, your mug, your glass, your stein, your chalice, your thermos, your flask, your canteen, your vessel of any kind—fill it with your favorite liquid (I usually like coffee), and join me now for the unparalleled pleasure of the Simultaneous Sip.”

Scott taught us how to read through the news, and connect the dots. He also taught us life hacks and tools.

Scott ‘s wisdom inspired marvelous songs by Akira the Don. I urge you to listen to his album linked below. Of particular interest to our targeted community is the song that starts at 23:23 where he gives advice to get rid of bad thoughts. Sounds simple, but it actually works.

I urge you to listen to the entire album. It is a masterpiece that gives you a taste of why Scott was such a beloved friend.

A trained hypnotist, Scott taught priceless lessons on persuasion.

Scott taught us to reframe our thinking through positive affirmations that stick to your unconscious. He helped thousands of people to stop imbibing by simply repeating to themselves (and writing fifteen times every day) the following: “Alcohol is poison.” He made the disclaimer that this technique will not necessarily work for alcoholics, due to the nature of the medical condition it entails.

However, I used this tactic to quit Coca Cola, and it worked. I used to heavily consume the high fructose corn syrup-laden soda, and Scott’s reframing helped me convince my subconscious that it is poison. I no longer crave or buy it, although I admit to succumbing to it without any guild once in a blue moon when I am out and about.

Scott unselfishly taught us how to be better in everything.

He was a long-distance friend. One that will be missed profoundly.

Scott was mind-controlled to take the jab. Twice. He gave credit to the “experts.” In so doing, he enabled a turbo cancer that metastasized in less than a year.

Months ago, he confessed he almost took his life because he could not bear the pain. Then it stopped, and he did not do it.

I am so grateful to God that made this possible, because it gave Scott the time to accept Christ as his Lord and Savior before his death.

Scott faced his mortality with dignity, recording his show until the day before his death.

Before Scott announced his battle with cancer, I wrote a post: Want to be Smarter? Have Coffee with Scott every morning. That post resonates harder today, when I urge all of you that never met him before to listen to some of his most priceless content.

I am absolutely certain that Scott was a targeted individual. A dangerous one for the Deep State. He courageously voiced his opinions, even when they cost him substantial amounts of money through cancelling and censorship.

Like Charlie Kirk, Scott was a Freedom Fighter.

Scott lived a full, exemplary life. He helped thousands without asking for anything in return. I hold no doubt that the generosity and compassion that he ascribed to paved him an express stairwell to heaven.

Rest in Peace my dear friend.