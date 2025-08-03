When was the last time you watched a truly memorable movie?

Last week, I got to watch The Upside, a movie that contains a perfect balance of humor, emotion, and profound life lessons. Unbeknownst to me, it is an American remake of “The Intouchables,” a 2011 French film that has been touted as one of the most successful French films in history.

Based on a true story, the movie explores the unique friendship that developed between a paralyzed millionaire and his convicted/paroled caretaker.

I will not spoil it

by commenting on its ending, but can point out the salient themes in the movie that makes this such a special treat to watch:

The resilience of our spirit to navigate beyond our physical limitations;

The importance of humor to survive through dire circumstances;

Your capacity to be the light in the midst of darkness.

This movie also echoes the precepts behind another French movie, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, that I previously wrote about.

Like the Diving Bell’s main character Jean Do, facing the difficult experience of being entirely paralyzed, The Upside’s Phillippe discovers that happiness is not necessarily found in the mundane. Since both movies are based on true stories where the characters’ spirits soar to their maximum potential in the face of adversity, you cannot dismiss their message as “nice but fantastical stories.”

The uplifting side plots in the movie are also heartwarming and restorative of our faith in humanity.

The hilarious character Dell (superbly performed by Kevin Hart) will make you cry — of laughter.

If you are in need of a good cry and comfort food for your soul, do not miss The Upside.

//

I personally relate to and enjoyed both these French movies because, as many of you may have already learned, my father had a physical disability that severely limited his mobility. He was not able to walk on his own until the age of twelve, when he was able to do so with the use of crutches after undergoing two surgeries.

Facing utmost poverty and adversity, my dad never sat to dwell on the difficulties that his life menu brought about. Instead, he soared beyond the confines of his body to become greater than life, someone everyone sought to be around. Despite the difficulties and challenges he faced, he chose to live a full life, not one mired in self-pity. He studied hard, and became a university professor and an attorney.

Wherever my father went, he was “the life of the party.” He loved to sing and recite poems. Like Abraham Lincoln, he always had a funny story to narrate, drawing crows around him.

As the youngest of his three daughters, I would go everywhere I could with my father. I saw how he tackled obstacles without complaining about them, and managed to enjoy life to the fullest.

Growing up with a severely disabled father taught me priceless life lessons that cannot be learned reading a book. It was a privilege learning through experience that:

You learn courage by doing things that scare you. By this I mean such as forcing yourself to speak in front of an an audience, not necessarily going skydiving.

You can never, ever give up.

There’s no excuse for not trying . Inaction out of the fear of failing is the biggest failure.

There’s always an unconventional-yet-legal way to get things done , without forsaking honesty. Cultivate your creativity.

You should never stop learning . Aim to learn something new each day.

Be curious and imaginative .

Be mindful and observant . It could save your life.

Do not judge a book by its cover . The essential is what is invisible to the eye.

Do not stare . It’s rude.

Do not take your sight, your legs, your health for granted: be grateful every day for the gift of being alive.

Mindful of these and many other life lessons that was blessed to have learned from my parents, every morning on the way to school, I would have my son list ten things that he was grateful for. I tried to instill in him a life hack that would help him in the future to face adversity in life.

On this day, I invite you to make an inventory of those blessings that, as insignificant as they may appear to be, are not to be taken for granted.

I will start mine (not in any order of importance)

I can read awesome books. I can walk, run, and dance. I can listen to, and appreciate Pavarotti. I can enjoy delicious brisket. I can laugh until it hurts. I can write stories people appreciate. I have few but real friends. I have a safe place to live. I am pursuing meaning. God has never left my side.

I urge you to make your gratitude list every morning, aiming to grow it to be longer each day.

For one: your happy mood really p*sses off the criminals.

For another: it serves as a good habit we should develop in anticipation of FREEDOM.

Feel free to drop in the comments your inspiring or funny movie recommendations. (No stressful, thrillers or scary movie suggestions, please. We get enough of that from other undesired sources.)

Have a blessed week!