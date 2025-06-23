Truthtellers like @BreannaMorello @TomFitton and @JudicialWatch have been fighting to pierce the fake veil of “national security” that the government has been invoking to prevent the production of information, records, or relevant evidence in cases brought by them.

@AGPamBondi still has Deep State rotten apples within the Department of Justice that fervently serve to preserve the preexisting status quo, freely invoking “national security” to prevent producing relevant and discoverable information in litigation that proves government malfeasance and corruption.

In the process of fighting to expose the two secret and illegal categories of the Terrorist Screening Database through Targeted Justice v. Garland, we learned some information that may be of use to those slapped with the “national security” smokescreen that makes judges uneasy, mistakenly afraid that their decision in favor of disclosure may unleash WW III.

FIRST: The Supreme Court has expressed that the only reason that justifies invoking national security as an obstacle to produce information is through the state secrets privilege. This privilege requires that the party invoking it prove that “there is a reasonable danger” that the disclosure of the documents or information would “expose military matters which, in the interest of national security, should not be divulged.” US v. Reynolds, 345 US 1, 10 (1953).

SECOND: When invoking “national security” the defendant government agency or official must comply with established procedures to do so. It cannot be thrown around on a whim, to protect official malfeasance. At a minimum, a United States Attorney invoking national security to prevent disclosing information or records must comply with the requirements set forth in this 2009 memo by then-Attorney General Eric Holder:

As you can see, at a minimum, the government official invoking national security to prevent producing relevant information in a case must comply with the high bar set forth below:

Make a significant showing that the disclosure can affect national security of foreign relations;

The privilege must be narrowly invoked.

The Attorney General must provide a sworn statement attesting to the application of the privilege;

DOJ cannot defend invocation of the privilege to hide agency corruption, violations of law, inefficiency;

The agency intending to invoke the privilege has to submit a detail report and evidence in support thereof;

An Assistant Attorney General has to recommend the invocation of the privilege in writing;

An Assistant Attorney General has to recommend the invocation of the privilege in writing;

A Committee must evaluate the appropriateness of the privilege for each situation. The DOJ Committee must consult with the Director of National Intelligence. Yes: @DNIGabbard has to approve of the argument in favor of the national security privilege; DOJ cannot defend an assertion of the privilege by any agency without the express approval of the Attorney General; Even if the attorney General approves of it, if the allegations imply agency wrongdoing, the matter has to be referred to the Inspector General. If the government does not comply with these procedures, the court should not even consider the attempt at concealment of information or documents. Relevant to this discussion are the provisions of Executive Order 13526 that prohibits Defendants from classifying documents to prevent the disclosure of information that proves agency malfeasance or crimes. Section 1.7 provides as follows: Classification Prohibitions and Limitations. In no case shall information be classified, continue to be maintained as classified, or fail to be declassified in order to: Conceal violations of law, inefficiency, or administrative error.



