One of the greatest hits of recent music history was “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Its official video glamourized the coastal shanty town of La Perla, north of Old San Juan.

It is located in a beautiful natural area that has been desecrated by its inhabitants.

La Perla is synonym of everything that is wrong with Puerto Rico: squatting, illegal constructions without permits, stealing of utilities, raw sewage discharges to the ocean (ergo the excess coastal foam), lack of streets that adhere to regulations, and lack of legal enforcement of any kind.

In La Perla, anything goes.

Most importantly: La Perla is a hub for drug trafficking. Kids there carry guns. And they use them. Recklessly.

Last week, a 25-year-old tourist visiting the island for the Bad Bunny concert went to La Perla as part of his exotic sojourn in the tropics. All of a sudden a fight erupted. He was an innocent bystander and was shot in the stomach. I do not doubt he bled to death because the ambulance could not even reach him as the streets in that community are so narrow that emergency vehicles cannot access most of it.

"His wholehearted kindness, adventurous spirit, and unwavering commitment to family made him a pillar of strength for his loved ones," his family said on the GoFundMe page set up to pay for the transportation of the body and burial.

I have lived in Old San Juan since 1994. Even before I lived there, I knew it is Puerto Rico No Man’s Land. There are rules and punishments from deviation thereof. None of it official, none of it legal.

Tourists started venturing down to La Perla after the Fonsi/Daddy Yankee video went viral.

Yet, that is not a place where anyone that is not a resident, lat alone tourists, should visit.

Tourists get shot there for so much as taking pictures in the wrong place.

The most recent victim was likely enjoying the loud, festive, carefree, limitless partying that characterizes La Perla until the wee hours of the morning.

The government and private tourism agencies have an obligation to tell unsuspecting tourists that the fun they can have in La Perla is not worth risking their lives. They are miserably failing at their obligation to warn them.

Since they have failed to do so, I do here.

Please share this post with anyone visiting Puerto Rico.

You could save a life.