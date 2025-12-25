From the solitude of Washington D.C. I come to wish you a very Merry Christmas!

I rejoice because looking back, I see the road traveled, and can fathom the bright path ahead.

Many of us are not with our biological families as we used to before getting targeted, but we have a numerous adopted family throughout our nation and the world.

I feel so blessed to have crossed paths with amazing friends such as Mabel in Puerto Rico, the Lighthouse, Ana, and Armando (and my family) in Texas, Len in Chicago, Jill in Nebraska, Helen and Craig in Australia, Javier in Argentina, Melanie in Brussels, Mariana in Mexico, Harald in Germany, Dr. Ana in Washington, Valdemir in Brazil, Ortaine in Oklahoma, Simone and Bee in Oregon, Dean and Miguel in California, Mari in Maryland, and so many more of you whose love, compassion and solidarity have replaced —albeit remotely— the extended family that I once had.

An numerous list of people I consider gifts, whom I have come to cherish and appreciate and cannot individually name here because it would turn this into a 10-page post of names alone. An extended family and network of friends that I never imagined I would get to meet and honor, since I was intent on never again leaving my beloved Patria until I was forced to do so.

You know who you are, and how much I appreciate your friendship and solidarity.

Each one of you is a candle that together can light up the night as bright as a day. Shine your light upon the darkness. Together we can expose it.

Another friend that I would not have had the honor of having met had it not been for the path my life took is truthteller Dean Ryan, who was so gracious to have me in his Christmas special.

Thank-you Dean! Please watch the full episode of his Christmas Special HERE.

When we look back at the joyous moments of our past, I urge you to experience gratitude. to have lived such times. It is the good experiences in our lives that contribute to who we have become today. Relive your happy moments with glee, not sadness, because they formed the good aspects of your personality.

It is undeniable that the generation of my parents and generations before them were not contaminated with the evil that permeates our society today.

Despite this, our dear Dr. Mihalchea Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD had the perfect words today that I must echo here:

The best is yet to come. Together, we can defeat them.

I wish you have a blessed and merry day, trusting that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ whose birth we celebrate today will continue to guide our plight for justice and freedom.