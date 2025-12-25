Mira!

User's avatar
Mike Hoehn's avatar
Mike Hoehn
4h

Merry Christmas St. Ana !

PROF.JAVIER DADAN-ARGENTINA.'s avatar
PROF.JAVIER DADAN-ARGENTINA.
4h

🌹 MENSAJE DE GRATITUD A ANA TOLEDO 🌹

Querida Ana Toledo,

Hoy quiero expresar, en nombre mío y de tantos argentinos que te admiran, un agradecimiento inmenso y sincero. Tu vida es un ejemplo de valentía, entrega y compromiso con la paz, la justicia y los derechos humanos. Has demostrado que una sola voz, cuando se alza con convicción, puede iluminar caminos y despertar conciencias.

Tu lucha incansable nos recuerda que la dignidad no se negocia, que la verdad se defiende y que la esperanza se construye día a día con amor y coraje. Eres una mujer que inspira, que nos enseña que la justicia no es un sueño lejano, sino una meta posible cuando se trabaja con el corazón.

De todo corazón, te deseo la mayor felicidad del mundo. Que cada paso que des esté acompañado de respeto, cariño y reconocimiento. Y quiero que sepas que cuentas conmigo, hoy y siempre, para todo lo que necesites.

Gracias, Ana, por ser luz en tiempos de oscuridad, por ser voz en medio del silencio, y por recordarnos que la humanidad se engrandece cuando alguien como tú decide luchar por ella.

Con admiración y afecto,

Prof. Javier Dadan- Argentina

