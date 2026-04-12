Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland
4h

My biological dad Gert Mohr Wiland was a telegrafist and a whisleblowere in DK and the World and he work for PET / FET

Danish Goverment and Court have let a person I never was married to or live with have full Custody over my biological that only live with Me from they were born undtil they were 5 years Old

Reply
Share
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland
4h

All the time

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ana Toledo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture