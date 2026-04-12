This week is crucial for our fight to recover the Privacy Rights that have been stolen from us by rogue government agencies. We live rent-free in their agents’ pathetic little brains. Individuals that obsess with every step we take, every move we make, to interfere with every aspect of our lives.

The need to overhaul FISA 702 extends to many realms.

Many messenger apps sell you the fake notion that they are safe. Even though I do not think any of them are immune from the nosy NSA criminals that use FISA 702 to spy on victims of government weaponization, the FBI has admitted that they are obtaining the information from apps in more than one way.

For one, FBI Director Kash Patel testified before Congress in March that the FBI has resumed buying resumed buying Americans’ data and location histories from data brokers. The commercial data the government is exploiting can be drawn from everyday apps like those for weather, gaming, or news.

I am certain they are buying it in real time, using their access not just to read your messages, but to determine your location.

The Fourth Amendment was designed to prevent exactly this kind of warrantless surveillance.

Then there are apps like Signal, that sell you encryption and confidentiality, but we bow know that the FBI has successfully extracted deleted Signal messages from a suspect's iPhone via notification storage, the place where all your notifications are stored for up to one month. Copies of incoming messages, however, were saved to the iPhone’s internal notification storage, specifically its push notifications, which show a preview of incoming messages on iPhones.

In a case involving vandalism and fireworks set off at an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, the FBI extracted messages received through the app Signal, despite the fact that the defendant reportedly had used disappearing messages, and even deleted the app. “They were able to capture these chats [because] of the way she had notifications set up on her phone—anytime a notification pops up on the lock screen, Apple stores it in the internal memory of the device,” the notes read.

Notification storage stores data from all messaging apps, it's a big flaw in iOS. But there's a way to turn it off:

Go to iOS Settings → Notifications → [App Name] → Show Previews and set it to Never.



You can also do this globally under Settings → Notifications → Show Previews → Never

Also don't forget to turn on Advanced Data Protection in your iCloud settings if you really want to OWN your data.

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Then there’s Whatsapp. Its “end-to-end encrypted” privacy is not true.

New class-action lawsuit just dropped: Meta secretly let employees, contractors like Accenture, and third parties read, intercept, and store your private messages WITHOUT consent.

On January 23, 2026 the case Dawson et al. v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al. (or Emma Dawson et al. v. Meta Platforms, Inc. and WhatsApp, LLC), Case number: 3:26-cv-00751 (also referred to as 26-cv-0751 or 26-cv-00751-LB) was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division

The complaint filed on behalf of Plaintiffs who are international WhatsApp users from countries including Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, and South Africa, alleges that Meta and WhatsApp falsely marketed the app as fully private and secure with true end-to-end encryption (using the Signal Protocol). They promised that messages stay only between sender and recipient, that WhatsApp/Meta cannot read them, and that messages are not stored on servers after delivery.

Plaintiffs are suing on behalf of a proposed worldwide class of users since April 5, 2016, with some geographic exclusions.

According to the complaint (based on unnamed whistleblower information), defendants maintain unrestricted internal access to virtually all users’ encrypted communications via a “backdoor” or special access mechanism in the app/source code. Employees or contractors can allegedly request and quickly gain access to any user’s messages (via a widget or terminal using the user’s ID), read them in plain text without decryption, store/copy them, and use them for commercial benefit—contrary to public promises. The suit alleges this violates users’ privacy expectations and constitutes:

Unlawful interception of electronic communications (Wiretap Act)

Violations of California computer data access/fraud and invasion of privacy statutes

Invasion of privacy/intrusion upon seclusion

Breach of contract and implied covenant of good faith

Unjust enrichment

Statutory larceny

Unfair competition (California UCL)

The complaint seeks damages, injunctive relief, and class certification. Meta has denied the claims as false and absurd.

A separate, later-filed class action (Shirazi et al. v. Meta Platforms Inc. et al., Case No. 3:26-cv-02615, also in the Northern District of California) makes similar allegations of interception and sharing of private messages with third parties (including Accenture contractors) without consent.

Finally, there’s the admission by acting ICE director Todd Lyons (the same one that perjured himself in Congress by denying denied the existence of the “nice little database”) , who admitted in a letter that DHS (ICE) employees are “using spyware tools that can intercept encrypted messages as part of the agency's efforts to “disrupt fentanyl traffickers.”

It is likely that DHS government criminals are using the same app to intercept targeted individuals’ communications, not just those of “fentanyl dealers.” Lyons personally approved the "use of cutting-edge technological tools that address the specific challenges posed by the Foreign Terrorist Organizations' thriving exploitation of encrypted communication platforms."

It does not get more illegal than this.

WE NEED YOUR VOICE NOW!

There are at least two bills that purport to end the illegal surveillance.

The first one is a bipartisan bill, the Government Surveillance Reform Act, that would reauthorize and reform the government’s foreign intelligence surveillance powers under Section 702 of FISA. Crucially, it would prohibit law enforcement and intelligence agencies from buying sensitive information that otherwise would require a warrant for U.S. persons.

Then there’s Senator Rand Paul’s proposed Fourth Amendment Restoration and Protection Act that seeks to impose constitutional guardrails on FISA 702.

Make sure you send your letter your Congressman/woman and warn them that you will be watching, and if they vote for a “clen” renewal of FISA Section 702 like President Trump has requested, you will make sure to go to the polls to vote against him or her, and bring your entire family along to do the same.

You can use this easy tool prepared by the Freedom of the Press Foundation:

Do not delay. Do it today as if your life depended on it. Because it does.