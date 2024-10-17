Habits provide the structure that we need as anchors in the midst of the turmoil that government criminals (them, they) perpetrate upon us every day.

I practice some habits that ground me and help me launch the day into what I hope is a productive one. It is my hope you find them useful.

Thank-you God!

The first thing in the morning that I do as I wake up, before opening my eyes, is thank God for the gift of life we so often take for granted. For the blessing of being able to witness a new day. Remember: every day is a gift that we have to treasure for no money in the world could buy it for those that are no longer around.

Gratitude is an instant “pick-me-upper” that acts instantly to change your state of mind.

Make your bed

“If you want to change the world, start by making your bed.”

I used to leave my bed disheveled until I listened to this speech. Although it is delivered by a Navy admiral— whom my condition as a Targeted Individual makes me distrust — I took from him the priceless advic…