A movie earns the identifier of memorable when it makes such an impression on you as to change your life. A movie’s extraordinary beauty makes it easier for its message to permeate your being.

One such movie in the repertoire that given me so much is Como Agua para Chocolate (Like Water for Chocolate), a beautiful love story that is bound to ignite your soul.

Based on a magic realism novel by Laura Esquivel, the movie has many recurring timeless themes such as unrequited love and family traditions that will continue to make you think of it days and weeks after you watch it.

One of the most enduring topics, however, is the role that love plays when doing everyday chores such as cooking. The movie's luscious cooking scenes are bound to enrapt you, almost making smell the scents and taste the flavors of those magically colorful feasts, such as the quail in rose petal sauce.