Senator Frank Church exposed the criminal “MKUltra” program during the 1975 investigation of the CIA, FBI, and NSA by the Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities.

His committee revealed the FBI’s covert operations to infiltrate and discredit domestic organizations that it considered “subversive,” such as civil rights activists, feminists, environmentalists, and independentistas in Puerto Rico, such as my father.

The most notorious illegal operation his committee uncovered was Project MKUltra: CIA experiments conducted on American and Canadian citizens, giving them high doses of LSD and other drugs while experimenting with brainwashing techniques or interrogation. Many were raped and tortured. Some were forced into sleeping for an entire month. Many died as a result of the inhumane human experimentation.

No one ever went to jail for these crimes.

The CIA destroyed over 90% of the documents about its criminal activities.

Bloodthirsty …