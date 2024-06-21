When I first watched the Diving Bell and the Butterfly, it became an instant favorite.

Today, its lessons are a powerful source of contentment and hope.

The movie is based on a true story. The author of the book on which it is based—Jean-Dominique Bauby— died 12 days after he finished writing it. That is not meant to be a spoiler alert — it is only a reason for you to want to watch it even more.

Combining a biographical story peppered with magic realism, famous painter Julian Schnabel made an astounding accomplishment in his debut as film director. He successfully maneuvered to use the camera in the first person, allowing the viewer to see from the leading character’s perspective. Years before this film came out, I had learned in a film class in college that no one had been able to artfully achieve this.

The movie is in French so if reading subtitles for you is an issue, I urge you to go past that difficulty. It’s worth it.

The main character Jean-Dominique (Jean Do) is a handsome, success…