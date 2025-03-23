We are an accumulation of the memorable events in our lives. While sad or tragic moments can drastically mark our lives, it is the good memories that shape us.

Take art, for example. You do not have to be a connoisseur to be moved and forever influenced by an aria, a painting, or a poem.

That was the case for me with the artist Song Dong’s installation, Waste Not.

I saw it sixteen years ago at the New York Museum of Modern Art. Since that time, it has made an impact on me, making me see things from a different perspective.

The exhibit occupied the museum’s entire central court on the first floor. Looking at its colorful artifacts from a gallery a few floors above, I became curious to see it up close.

The artist, Mr. Song Dong from China, organized thousands of broken, useless, outdated, colorful objects that his mother hoarded for decades. He painstakingly placed them in a meticulous, maze-like presentation.

Mr. Dong’s mother saved everything, even broken and outdated things. She had gone through extreme poverty, and she found it hard to throw away anything, reasoning that she may need it one day.

After seeing Waste Not, I tried to live with less. I did not want to be like Mr. Song’s mother, collecting useless or damaged things.

This impactful encounter with art made me incorporate into habits the lessons I learned. I believe this expression of art later helped me manage the difficulties that came with being a targeted individual.

Here are some of the ways Mr. Song's work changed my being:

1. To avoid the clutter of unnecessary things, I refrained from buying items that I did not need. I would grab something at the store, hold it in my hand, stare at it and ask myself: if I move tomorrow, is this something I would take with me? Most of the time, the answer was no and I would put the item back on the shelf.

2. I learned to treasure and take care of my belongings. When I discovered a damaged bag or stained dress, I would mend or restore it.

3. I learned to painlessly let go of the things that—unbeknownst to me at the time—the criminals destroyed, giving thanks to God for having enjoyed them for so long.

4. I gave away valuable belongings to family and friends, as a token of my love for them.

Many years later, the rug was pulled from under me and I discovered I was a targeted individual. I discovered why for so long I had had to struggle to mend, fix, and refurbish the few belongings I had chosen to own. I realized that the less I owned, the less the criminals could destroy.

When I left my Patria two and a half years ago and arrived in Houston to fight for targeted individuals’ freedom, I only brought with me a carry-on suitcase. I did not know what awaited me, but I fully trusted God to be in control of it all.

It was then that it dawned on me that Mr. Song’s art had truly impacted my life in a positive way, allowing me to let go and move on, practicing detachment from those material things that no longer controlled my life.

Today, I am thankful to many.

First, to Mr. Song, for the priceless lesson his art taught me.

Second, to all those of you that out of compassion, generously shared your blessings, helping me meet my basic needs, and making me feel appreciated, loved, and cared for. I truly believe God you placed you in my life for a reason.

Ultimately, I am thankful to God, for granting me the capacity to change, adapt, and peacefully live with less, appreciating simple things that come my way as a most treasured belonging.