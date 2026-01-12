Tulsi Gabbard, the rock star Director of the Office of National Intelligence, has the obligation to reign in the abuses of the Intelligence Community. This responsibility stems from President Trump’s Executive Order pursuing the End to Government Weaponization.

We have been busy sending Privacy Act requests to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security, but we have not sent one to the Office of National Intelligence.

The time has come to do so. Ms. Tulsi must come through!

While ODNI allows you to send an email with your Privacy Act Request, you need to include with it your identification or a statement of attestation.

E-mail your request to:

ODNI_FOIA@odni.gov

They require that you fill out and send a NOTARIZED attestation form to process the request.

Follow this example:

Dear Sirs:

This letter constitutes a request under the Privacy Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552a, on behalf of the undersigned,(Last name, first name middle initial), a U.S. citizen born on (DOB) in (City), (state), with social security number (complete number), whose COMPLETE mailing address is the following: _______________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________.

I request access to inspect ALL records about me within all agency files at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence within twenty days of receipt of this request pursuant to 5 U.S.C. Section 552(a).

The term “record” is to be liberally construed to include: any 1) sound or voice recording, 2) photographs (.png, .jpg. .jpec, .tiff, mp4, or any other photograph formats), 3) video (.mp4, .mov., .avi, .wmv, .mkv or any other video format , 4) text message, 5) mobile/web app messages (from applications such as Messenger, Whatsapp, Signal, Telegram, etc.) 6) email, 7) web page and blog captures and archives, 8) paper, computer or digital file, 9) spreadsheet, 10) paper, report, flyer, memorandum, or any other document, 11) microfilm, 12) digital archive, 13) x-Rays or imaging, 14) electronic communication, 15) transcript of conversation, 16) document or any other format where the information sought may be stored. The term “record” includes both the principal record responsive to the request as well as any studies, exhibits, supporting documentation or supplement thereof.

As you know, the Privacy Act requires agencies to release information unless it is specifically exempt from disclosure under the statute, whether they were prepared in anticipation of civil litigation or criminal prosecution.

The Privacy Act does not authorize the agency to charge for the examination or reproduction of any responsive records.

For any document you know exists but do not have, please provide name of agency and contact information to request it from.

Please advise where and when can I go inspect the records.

AND YOU MUST INCLUDE ALONG YOUR

Notarized signature,

A) EITHER an attestation statement (see below),

or

B) Copy of driver’s license validating authorized release for search of records and

release of personal identifying information.

Text of Attestation statement:

“I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the United States of America that the foregoing is true and correct, and that I am the person named above and requesting access to my records [or records that I am entitled to request as the parent of a minor or the legal guardian of an incompetent], and I understand that any falsification of this statement is punishable under the provisions of 18 U.S.C. § 1001 by a fine, imprisonment of not more than five years, or both, and that requesting or obtaining any record(s) under false pretenses is punishable under the provisions of 5 U.S.C. § 552a(i) (3) by a fine of not more than $5,000.

Printed Name:________________________ Signature:______________________

Date:___________________________ (Must be notarized, scanned and sent)

//

*If you need help with the drafting of your Privacy Act Request, you can hire professional editor Jill Amack to do so. Her new email is: JAEditing@proton.me.