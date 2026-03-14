On April 20, 2026 FISA Section 702 is set to expire. This is the statute that allows the government criminals at the FBI to listen to and read your electronic communications without obtaining a warrant from an article III court that requires a showing of probable cause.



The FISA applications do not even require any criminal predicate. The are generated in the course of “assessments” that are nothing but an agency decision to target you. The FBI goons make it up as they go, and the FISA Court, that does not give you notice or due process, blindly signs off everything those criminals ask for.

It is this mechanism what the FBI and DHS criminals use to obstruct every aspect of your life: from the bank that does shenanigans on you, to the judges that perpetrate lawfare or the foiled job application process, it is this illegal access to your communications that the criminals use to illegally surveil, stalk, harass, and obliterate your life.

A PLEA

The time has come to write, call, visit and insist on a video conference with your senator and representative. Your life depends on it.

FBI Patel and CIA Ratcliffe whisper to the ear of Congressmen and women: if you do not reauthorize 702, terrorism will destroy America and YOU will be liable for it.

This is a blatant lie. And we can prove it.

The January 2026 GAO report on FBI abuses exposed that the people that FBI make assessments on, including FISA Section 702 surveillance, seldom amount to the filing of charges. Of course: because it is meant to investigate the target, isolate him/or her from society, and condemn them to a live of torture and abuse.

SAMPLE MESSAGE/LETTER (Adapt to your needs)

Dear Rep./ Senator _______:

I am one of your constituents residing in __________, ______.

On April 20, 2026, FISA Section 702 is set to expire.

I am writing to you to ask that you emphatically oppose its renewal, and support the bipartisan Government Surveillance Reform Act of 2026 presented by Senators Ron Wyden and Mike Lee and Representatives Warren Davidson and Zoe Lofgren.

I am a law-abiding U.S. citizen victim of government weaponization victim of FISA Section 702. FBI agents that cannot so much as come up with probable cause to charge me with any crime, use Section 702 to carry out illegal surveillance against me to obstruct every activity I purport to carry out. From job applications to social media interaction, they interfere with every aspect of my life using this powerful and nefarious tool intended to stop terrorism from foreign actors.

I urge you to support the Government Surveillance Reform Act of 2026 and reject the renewal of Section 702.

The time has come to end the unhinged abuse by unaccountable, rogue FBI agents that have long ago stopped protecting our citizens and have instead used their power to persecute and harm innocent Americans.

I would like to meet with you by video conference or in your office in ____, _____ as soon as practicable to bring you evidence of the harm that Section 702 has facilitated against me.

Best,

Your signature

Contact Information for Senators/Representatives

The most comprehensive and official sources for contact information (websites, phone numbers, office addresses, and often email/web contact forms) for all members of the U.S. Congress (Representatives and Senators) are the official government sites. There isn’t a single page listing every detail in one massive table due to privacy and updates, but these resources provide full directories or searchable lists:Congress.gov (Library of Congress) — Best central hub:

Search or browse all current members here: https://www.congress.gov/members Use “Find Your Member” by address: https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member

It links to individual profiles with contact details from official sources.

U.S. House of Representatives (for all 435 Representatives):

Full directory with names, districts, phones, office rooms, and links to personal sites (which have detailed contact info including emails/forms): https://www.house.gov/representatives Find your specific Representative by ZIP code (includes direct links to their contact page): https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

U.S. Senate (for all 100 Senators):

Contact page with links to each senator’s website (most have web forms, DC office phones, and addresses): https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm Suite and Telephone List (PDF with DC office phones and suites): https://www.senate.gov/general/resources/pdf/senators_phone_list.pdf

Full senator list with phones and links: https://www.senate.gov/senators

Additional easy tool from USAGov:

https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials — Links directly to Senate and House contact resources.

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Time is of the essence. Please send your letter as soon as you read this. Do not leave it for tomorrow. The time has come for us to:

LET’S GET LOUD!!!!

Let's get loud, let's get loud

Turn the music up, let's do it

Come on people, let's get loud

Let's get loud, let's get loud

Turn the music up to hear that sound

Let's get loud, let's get loud

Ain't nobody gotta tell ya what you gotta do



If you wanna live your life

Live it all the way, and don't you waste it

Every feeling, every beat

Can be so very sweet, you gotta taste it (Uh-huh)



You gotta do it (You gotta do it), you gotta do it your way

You gotta prove it (You gotta prove it), you gotta mean what you say (Come on, you know what we're here for)

You gotta do it (Do it), you gotta do it your way

You gotta prove it (Prove it), you gotta mean what you say