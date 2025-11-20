LET'S DANCE!!!

“You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching,

Love like you’ll never be hurt,

Sing like there’s nobody listening,

And live like it’s heaven on earth.” - William W. Purkey

Dancing is a universal language employed for expressing love, happiness, respect, traditions, and everything that is beautiful in life.

When you are sad, crank up your favorite music and dance. Dance with emotion. I promise you will feel better.

As a Puerto Rican, I grew loving dancing. In our culture, dancing is an indispensable part of socialization. From an early age, I looked forward to family gatherings where I would DANCE!

Among the trove of cherished memories that to the criminals’ chagrin I recently recovered is this 70’s video of what was a Christmas family party. One of the few pearls I was able to recover. My dad, who could not dance because of his physical disability, enjoyed watching everyone else dance and being the family chronicler: he was always taking pictures or making videos with his 8 mm cameras.

The girl in the red pants is me — dancing with my Uncle Tomás, who would spoil all of his nieces, taking turns to dance with each one. The still frame is of my mother, who I have missed for twenty-one years. All the women wore a wig. My Uncle Quique and My Aunt Nereida (he wears the black long sleeve shirt with circles) were always the best dancers, the life of the party. I would sit and watch them dance in perfect synchronicity, missing each other’s toes by a centimeter. They had been dancing together for over fifty years.

You can actually feel the joy ooze from this clip. It instinctively makes you smile, even if you do not know the people. Because dancing, just like love, is a universal language.

//

LIFE LESSONS

When I was in eighth grade and started going to disco parties, most boys did not know how to dance. This was especially true when it came to salsa, a dance that requires a lot of natural rhythm, technique, and practice. There was only one guy whose very intelligent parents got him into dancing classes. You see: even though he was not handsome, all the girls wanted to dance with him!

Remembering this nugget of wisdom from my past, when the time came I enrolled my son in dancing lessons early in life. He’s a natural. He has amazing rhythm and gusto.

My son has a kind heart. During his senior prom, he granted his momma the honor of dancing with him.

Today, an ocean lies between my son and I. He has suffered immensely seeing his mother suffer. Yet, he has managed to continue being a happy soul.

I live to make Quique proud of me one day, attenuating the slander and character defamation thrown at me that he had to helplessly endure.

I know that when we are free, we will reconnect. For now, I cherish the good memories knowing that I did my best to make of him the extraordinary person that he has become.

Aside from being so proud of my son whom I immensely miss, I post this video to remind you that the criminals do not have control of everything. It is up to you to be clever and beat them at their game.

This also serves to remind the criminals that they did not count on the power of imagination, and that no amount of suffering they have put us through will take away the good memories that we can relive over and over for an instant moment of happiness.

I invite you to do the same. Re-live your happy moments, laugh and smile alone thinking of the wonderful memories that have made you into the wonderful person that you are.

That is a capacity the criminals do not have, as they invest their time in hurting others. Anyone that lives that way cannot experience genuine bliss that comes from living a grateful life, protected by the Glory of God.

Rediscover dancing as a therapeutical tool

Even when you have no objective assessment of your dancing skills, or even if you are not a great dancer, what matters is that you enjoy it.

Just like Elaine Benes did at her company’s Christmas party.

While Elaine’s dance moves seem to be fictional, I can attest that I have met at least one person whose dancing is even funnier than hers. I will refrain from indulging you with his video for now, because I may decide to use it as the topic of a future post.

DANCE LIKE NO ONE IS WATCHING!

It’s liberating, exhilarating, and best of all: it’s free!

Visualizing your reality is indispensable to making it happen.

Start practicing your favorite happy dance in anticipation of our celebration of freedom. Remember: no prayer goes unanswered. You need to envision it for it to become a reality.

As for me, I will put on my red cowgirl boots and learn line dancing in front of the computer for when I get back to Houston to celebrate FREEDOM!

//

THE GAVEL EP. 27

I continue my relentless journey towards freedom. In this episode of The Gavel, I bring to you the latest news on our quest to end government weaponization.

Remember to request and coordinate meetings with your Congressman/women and senators. I need your collaboration because most of them will not even take a meeting request from a non-constituent.

It costs you nothing, and it is a priceless endeavor needed to expose and shut down the criminal program.

My deepest gratitude to all of you who have donated and made possible my mission for freedom, donating through http://www.givesendgo.com/toledo

I am halfway through my 6-month goal, so I am counting on you to keep me here fighting for FREEDOM!

On Monday, Nov 24 at 7:00 pm I will hold a Thanksgiving Zoom call with those of you that have donated to the effort. I hope you can join.