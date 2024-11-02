As a Boricua victim of hurricane-alley storm-induced trauma, I used to get anxious any time that strong winds, rain, and lightning would appear.

Today, I embrace it. When I see clouds that announce the promise of heavy rain and potentially the gift of lightning, I smile.

“Thank you God for this beautiful day” I said to myself this morning coming out of church.

I felt truly blessed.

You see, water absorbs microwaves. Thus, rain acts as a natural shield for directed energy weapons attacks.

Likewise, lightning produces huge amounts of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) accross frequencies that in turn act as a jammer. They act as a massive signal blockers for a second, disrupting the beams fired at you.

Without exaggerated floods or threats to life and property, I now see storms as a gift from God that, as targeted individuals, we should cherish for the shielding they provide. This is not to say that rain and lightning shields from 100% of DEW attacks, but they reduce their effects.

So next ti…