Since 2014, I have moved at least ten times.

Each time, packing is the hardest part: you realize that you acquired stuff that even though you like, you realize that you do not want to drag around for the rest of your life.

After the second move in 2016, and having left behind or thrown out multiple articles that either were seasonal, I had no use for, or I simply could not justify taking to the new place, I made an important decision that I adhere to until today. When holding an article that I like at any store, inclined to purchase it, I carry out the following analysis:

Do I need it? If the answer is yes, the decision to buy it is a no-brainer. When I mean “need,” it could be something like a lemon squeezer that technically I do not need to live, but I certainly need for a lot of the things I do in the kitchen.

f the answer to “do I need this?” is no, I proceed to the second prong of the analysis:

Is this something I will go through the trouble of taking with me when I move? More often than not, the answer is “no.” Then I put it back on the shelf.

As you know, one of the criminals’ principal tactics to disempower you is sabotaging your finances. I have no doubt that they do the subliminal messaging to make you spend your last penny on things you do not need to drain your finances.

While you are holding that pretty but useless wood sign, ceramic figurine or kitschy home decor at Marshall’s, ask yourself the question: will I take it with me if I have to move on a hurry and with a limited budget?

If the answer is NO, LEAVE IT!

As an environmentalist, long before I learned I was targeted, I had become a minimalist. I did not buy seasonal decorations that would end up in a landfill, because in the island of Puerto Rico where garbage is a serious problem, I deemed it my civic duty not to generate excess garbage of non-broken items that I no longer needed.

It is not like I do not appreciate the beauty of home decor.

I simply abstained from purchasing things that I knew I did not need.

And I did not miss them. After leaving the store, I never got the urge of going back to get it.

Now that I am liviving a tad like a nomad, I have become even more vigilant about acquiring anything. As it is, I currently can barely fit my few belongings into my car.

I urge you to be vigilant about spending your money. The criminals will mind-control you to spend on things you do not need, only to make you later regret it.

Practice the exercise above, and you will be surprised at how much it helps.