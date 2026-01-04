Mira!

They have made Tis live like Gypsies. No root. It's a displacement strategy. Gaza tested. And many due to needing a place to stay have plunged into credit card debt. That's why TIs, really need someone with resources to provide a shelter for them on their journey. Isolated and with no resources, is their game of seemingly disappearing people. May God deliver all TIs from this diabolic oppression

It's just stuff. The real gifts in life are the connections we make with other humans and the energy we create from those connections in that space between us. I encourage everyone here to narrow down the space and become tighter with the TI community and those who understands the battle we face. Yes i get it. Im tired of starting over too, but gotten much better at minimizing what I need but not want. And this is coming from a guy who likes toys and to accrew things that have a sentimental value. After becoming widowed. I learned that my memories are where the valuables are kept and feel grateful in my heart. Today I lead myself knowing I have a good heart. Cause when the good paying jobs,homes owned full of stuff,nice cars and loved ones are gone?

All we have is ourselves and that is this space here. So after becoming completely broke,broken,isolated homeless and defeated?

Today I enjoy sharing my experience and hope with others that if I can do it? If other TIs like Ana is sharing her success?

IT THEN IS POSSIBLE FOR YOU TOO!

I have people in several states looking out for me in prayer and back enjoy being a mental health advocate where I volunteer with Clubhouse staff and other retired people with miney who have ask me to help do startup Clubhouses all over the world.

WE all have value. However its not in what we own and not in our possessions but what we can add to the world that it's a better place for everyone.

