“La culpa es huérfana” (“blame is an orphan”) was one of my mother’s favorite adages.

Ukranian refugee Iryna Zarutska was murdered on August 22, 2025 as she was riding a train in Charlotte, New Carolina. The alleged murderer, Decarlos Brown Jr., shares the blame with a magistrate judge that, despite eighteen prior crimes, set him free on his own recognizance.

The horrific video of the man stabbing the dainty woman sitting in front of him in the train while scrolling her phone screen is quite disturbing.

The perpetrator attacked her with a knife on the neck. After staring at him in horror, she collapsed and died in less than a minute.

The New Your Post reported that he asserted he had an artifact in his body that made him do it. The post also reported that the aggressor told his family that he stabbed his victim because he believed she was reading his mind.

Fox news in turn reproduced a phone conversation between Brown’s sister and him:

In the conversation, Brown can be heard saying:

“You know that’s not me….since they did that, now they’ve got to investigate the material that’s in my body…since they did that, now they’ve got to investigate…they just lashed out on her, that’s what happened…”

It is obvious to me that this man suffers from V2K, the torture tactic perpetrated against victims of government weaponization. Perhaps the voices told him that she was reading his mind though an app on her phone.

One of the (ignorant) newscasters expressed:

“You go back to the judges…”

“You lock them up in a mental institution…”

The Mockingbird press continues to cover up for the CIA criminals, refusing to investigate.

Blame for the murder of the young Ukrainian is not orphan. It has a full name: Central Intelligence Agency.

Defendant Brown should demand to see his files in the “Prohibited Access” and “Restricted Access” files at the FBI. It will reveal since when he was placed on the secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database, likely proving this claim that an object within his body perpetrated the crime.

Let’s hope that Iryna Zarutska’ tragic murder serves to prevent any such occurrence in the future by helping expose who the real culprits behind it are.

//

Targeted Justice has been sounding the alarm on the connection between microwave auditory effect or voice-to-skull torture and mass shootings. I have personally stated that it is the CIA pulling the trigger. This is not to minimize or take away responsibility from the actual shooter. Instead, to argue for the existence of an intervening cause. Namely, the mind control and human experimentation perpetrated by the quintessential government criminals notorious for that activity: the CIA.

Below I have reproduced Targeted Justice’s research regarding the connection between the voices and mass shootings. We hold no doubt they were orchestrated by the CIA, aimed at the elimination of the Second Amendment in an effort to disarm the population.

Please share to raise awareness.

MK ULTRA never ended. The criminal CIA Domestic Operations need to be shut down.

//

30 mass shootings/murders where the perpetrator was “hearing voices.” Targeted Justice claims that all of these were orchestrated by the C1A, under their continuing MK-Ultra Program. Former FBI Chief, Ted Gunderson, has stated that the “[CIA & FBI] are behind, most, if not all terrorism.”

Murders & Hearing voices

Date/ Location/ Link

Michael Carneal, December 1, 1997 Paducah, Kentucky

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/kentucky-man-killed-3-school-shooting-1997-denied-parole-rcna48529

Kipland Kinkel, May 21, 1998, Springfield, Oregon

https://www.oregonlive.com/special/2008/05/thurston_high_school_shooting.html

Russell Weston Jr., July 24, 1998, Washington, D.C.

https://www.grunge.com/926613/the-true-story-of-the-1998-us-capitol-shooting/

Andrea Yates, June 20, 2001 Houston, TX

Deanna Laney, May 10, 2003 New Chapel Hill, TX

Dena Schlosser, November 22, 2004 Plano, TX

Jennifer San Marco, January 30, 2006, Goleta, California

https://www.nytimes.com/2006/02/01/us/health/exemployee-kills-5-others-and-herself-at-california-postal-plant.html

Vince Li, July 30, 2008 Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada

Anthony Sowell, 2007-2009 Cleveland, OH

Damian Rzeszowski, August 14, 2011 St Helier, Jersey

Jared Loughner, January 8, 2011 Tucson, AZ

Adam Lanza, December 14, 2012, Newtown, Connecticut (Sandy Hook)

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/02/15/us/school-shootings-sandy-hook-parkland.html

James Holmes, July 20, 2012, Aurora, Colorado

https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/the-aurora-theater-mass-shooting-five-years-later-1004803651795

Aaron Alexis, September 16, 2013 Washington Navy Yard, DC

Jeremy Rimbaud, November 14, 2013 Nouilhan, France

Darion Aguilar, January 25, 2014, Columbia, Maryland

https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/columbia-mall-zeah-shooting-robertson-murder/

Matthew Williams, November 6, 2014 Argoed, Wales

James Fairweather, March 29, 2014 and June 17, 2014 Colchester, Essex, UK

Todd West, July-August 2015 Union County, NJ and Lehigh County, PA

Austin Harrouff, August 15, 2016 Tequesta, FL Esteban Santiago, January 6, 2017 Fort Lauderdale, FL

Nikolas Cruz, February 14, 2018 Parkland, FL

Zephen Xaver, January 23, 2019 Sebring, FL

Connor Betts, August 4, 2019, Dayton, Ohio

https://abcnews.go.com/US/police-el-paso-issue-report-active-shooter/story?id=64753896

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, March 22, 2021, Boulder, Colorado

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/jury-colorado-supermarket-shooter-guilty-of-murder-in-deaths-of-10-people-in-2021/ar-AA1r4KRz

Stephen Marlow, August 5, 2022 Butler Township, OH (Thought 4 neighbors he heard in his head were operating MW weapons).

Robert Card, October 25, 2023, Lewiston, Maine (Hearing his best friends calling him a pedophile)

https://abcnews.go.com/US/details-emerge-maine-mass-shooting-suspect-mental-health/story?id=104557066

Miguel Preciado Jr. December 30, 2024, Phoenix, AZ

Decarlos Brown Jr., August 22, 2025, Charlotte, NC

https://www.newsweek.com/decarlos-brown-jr-criminal-record-what-we-know-about-suspect-charlotte-stabbing-2126423