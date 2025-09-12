Mira!

Ernie Rockwell
6d

Thanks for this report. Too many are fast asleep and unable to entertain the idea of moderate government malfeasance (I’ve sparred with some of them online), let alone something high tech and completely diabolical like this. Please keep pounding the drum. 🥁

Doug
4d

I know for a fact that Dems along with the CIA are helping do these crimes for Gun control just like you said. Why else would Dems get all the Gun owners Info that happened under Obama?

FOX is a traitor! I was watching them after the election hoping they'd report on these things, but not much any more. OAN, Or Newsmax but still.

I wrote FOX trying to get them to investigate v2k they wouldn't Pieces of Shit. I don't know if he does have chips or not but wouldn't surprise me. Mine does the same thing this guy said. They repeat nonsense like the rules say slurd though. So could be anything too. But they repeat constant and loud Gibberish. Now that they invade every aspect of my hearing both cochlea and inner ear they're able to make make people sound like they 're saying the things they say through v2k. I mean like I've said many times they ride or mask over ambient sounds and add to what people say too. Just got back from camping and last night some new people came into the camp across the way from me and even though this one women was loud I know she didn't sound that way or was saying the stuff this crap made me hear. I could easily fall victim to doing something stupid if it weren't for me being a bit smarter than what I get credit for. The CIA is well known for killing us and our own people for their own agendas what ever that is. Operation North Woods they wanted to sink out own ships around Cuba to get us into a war! But yeah they hit my stapes too to make me hear what they want me to hear Not just the cochlea. They've when this first came back after 20 years, or more they hit my inner ears so bad I thought they were going to explode them. So it's my inner ears they hit too. I can feel my eardrum vibrating so I am not mistaken. Which kind of answers as to why or how it's so loud. I'd think if it wasn't meditating I could help stop my mind interpreting a lot better if it was just my cochlea. Which also answers how I hear odd voices from water, ambient sounds and other things too... Girly kid like voices but many like 100's if not 1,000's of them or AI chat bots or both.

I don't believe in mental illness at all. Scripture makes it clear that all this is not mental illness and is Prophecy happening.

It's a cop out to just blame Mental illness. Fox is a traitor!

