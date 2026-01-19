The illegal surveillance dam cracked on November, 2024 with the disclosure that Federal Air Marshals were following around in airports Tulsi Gabbard and her husband because she was placed on the Quiet Skies list by the Biden Administration.

During Sec. Kristi Noem's confirmation hearings, Senator Rand Paul expressed:

“They [DHS] stated that there is no comprehensive comprehensive list to address all the collaborative relationships that the dDepartment and its components engage in. In other words: we are so big and do so much that we can’t describe it for you…”

It’s not that they could not produce a spreadsheet with the contracts, grants and agreements where the $110 Billion go to.

It’s that they did not want to confess to their crimes.

Explaining the money trail would entail the agency’s admission of the abusive violation of Americans’ civil rights through the funding of rogue Fusion Centers and their vigilante operatives such as Citizen Corps.

Progress has slowly emerged.

On June 5th, 2025, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the shut down of the Quiet Skies, an illegal surveillance program costing $200 million a year.

On September 30, 2025, Senator Rand Paul in his capacity as Chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security held hearings about the abusive Quiet Skies Program, "Examining the Weaponization of the Quiet Skies Program."

The first witness that testified in that hearing was a Federal Air Marshal who happens to be the husband of Ms. Christine Crowder, the innocent school teacher that the Houston FBI Field Office designated as a “domestic terrorist” on a tip of a disgruntled former friend of hers, placing her on the Terrorist Screening Database.

Then, in January of this year, Sen. Paul published the FBI file on Ms. Christine Crowder, opening the floodgates of information regarding the illegal targeting by that agency on innocent Americans.

The documents made public include Ms. Crowder’s FBI nomination form to the TSDB:

Excerpts from Ms. Crowder's TSDB nomination form contained in the FBI hidden files in Sentinel

The public commentary period for this investigation was extended until February, 2026.

I urge you ALL to make your voice count, and send in your comments regarding the weaponization of the watchlists, not just the Quiet Skies.

Below please find a sample of what you could submit to the Committee as your comments. I urge you to refrain from sending a 10-page submission. It will be disregarded. Your submission has to be straight to the point, with references that they can corroborate. Do not make claims you cannot substantiate because doing so detracts from your credibility. Remember: your neighbor may be a gangstalker, but he/she does not run the program.

SAMPLE SUBMISSION - ADAPT TO YOUR STYLE

To the United States Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee:

During the past months, you have been investigating the weaponization of the Transportation Safety Administration’s Quiet Skies Program.

I write to you because what you have exposed is the tip of the iceberg of government weaponization against innocent Americans, only involving two people —Ms. Tulsi Gabbard and Ms. Christine Crowder. These victims were fortunate to have access to the information about the FBI’s classification of them as a domestic terrorists and their inclusion in two secret categories of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) without any reasonable suspicion or criminal predicate for it, allowing them to obtain redress.

As of 2020, more than 278,000 innocent US civilians were experiencing daily events much worse than Ms. Gabbard and Ms. Crowder. The harm is not limited to being chased around by Air Marshals in airports. It goes way deeper and includes the obliteration of their capacity to acquire a job, obtain government benefits, subject them to lawfare, and peacefully lead a private life. See this Committee’s 2023 report: “Mislabeled as a Threat.”

The people that the FBI has improperly listed as terrorists are subjected to constant unconstitutional practices including the following:

24/7 Illegal surveillance by FBI, NSA, or DHS and their private counterparts that spy on all electronic and personal communications of innocent Americans without probable cause or reasonable suspicion using FISA Section 702. COINTELPRO was never shut down, and the FBI and DHS now use Infragard, Citizen Corp, and many local police to go after people listed on the TSDB. It is called “gang stalking” and includes physical stalking, harassment, break-ins, surveillance, and broad, unregulated information sharing of innocent Americans among a variety of public and private entities with little oversight or public accountability, as denounced by the Brennan Center for Justice and Targeted Justice.

Just like the Quiet Skies, FBI officials have admitted in court documents under penalty of perjury that the Terrorist Screening Database has never stopped an act of terrorism.

Congress’ failure to codify the Terrorist Screening Database into law setting the guardrails to protect civil liberties has allowed the FBI to manipulate and use it as a weapon against whistleblowers, J6ers, parents protesting at school boards, people opposing COVID-19 mandates, MAGA patriots and anyone deemed a threat to the Deep State.

Under color of law, public officials and private actors collude in a RICO Act scheme used to deprive me and hundreds of thousands of law-abiding Americans of our most basic constitutional, civil, and human rights.

I am one of those victims.

The FBI hides our nomination and records as an improperly listed person in the “Prohibited Access” and “Restricted Access” files at the Sentinel System that Senator Chuck Grassley exposed.

This is all part of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) labeled “ULTRA” under a security clearance level 35, managed from the agency’s Denver Domestic Headquarters, an operation that is illegal under Executive Order 12,333.

I urge this Committee to free average Americans from the illegal weaponization by the Intelligence Community that has been unleashed against them under false counterterrorism grounds.

I respectfully request that you extend the Quiet Skies investigation to include the complete scheme of improper watchlisting by the FBI and its consequences on average Americans. Those hundreds of thousands of victims of government weaponization that do not have access to power, yet suffer on a daily basis the consequences of their improper classification as “domestic terrorists” by rogue FBI agents renouncing their oath of office for economic benefit.

The first step in the right direction is to subpoena Mr. Kash Patel and interrogate him as to why, one year after his confirmation as the agency’s director, the names of hundreds of non-investigaive subjects continue to linger in the Terrorist Screening Database’s Handling Codes Three and Four devoid of reasonable suspicion.

The second step is to investigate that agency’s malfeasance in denying victims of government weaponization access to their records through the unjustified denial of their Privacy Act requests.

I am available to testify before your Committee and bring you the receipts on how the watchlisting abuse has obliterated my life.

With nothing further, I remain,

Sincerely,

(Your name)

(your address)

(Your phone number)

(Your email)

The contact information for the Senate Committee is the following:

I suggest that you also copy the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations’ Chair, Sen. Ron Johnson, who has publicly admitted being a victim of Havana Syndrome even though he has not realized yet he must be on the hidden TSDB lists.

This is “..the Committee’s chief investigative subcommittee and has the responsibility of studying and investigating the efficiency and economy of operations relating to all branches of the government. The Subcommittee is also tasked with studying and investigating the compliance or noncompliance with rules, regulations and laws, investigating all aspects of crime and lawlessness within the United States which have an impact upon or affect the national health, welfare and safety, including syndicated crime, investment fraud schemes, commodity and security fraud, computer fraud, and the use of offshore banking and corporate facilities to carry out criminal objectives.”

You can send an email to the following email addresses from Sen. Johnson’s team AND follow-up with a phone call to (202) 224-5323 to ensure they received it:

Legislative counsel: julia_mikota@ronjohnson.senate.gov

josh_mcleod@ronjohnson.senate.gov

Legislative Aide: Chloe_Pickle@ronjohnson.senate.gov

Deputy Administrative Director: joshua_hartling@ronjohnson.senate.gov

BLOWING THE WHISTLE - DIRECT CONTACT FORM

As targeted individuals, we are all whistleblowers.

Aside from sending your submission for the consideration of the entire Committee, I urge you to copy and paste your comments to the whistleblower forms that the committee provides.

The site states as follows: Whistleblowers wishing to report wrongdoing within federal agencies or the misuse of public funds to Chairman Paul are encouraged to complete the form below to establish communication.

You can find the form HERE .

NOTE: If the emails do not work, go to a public library or try sending them from somewhere else. Criminals do NOT want you sending this because their secret little illegal program is falling apart.