Last night I had the honor of hosting together with Jenny and Dr. Len Ber Targeted Justice’s X Space on V2K and children.

Jenny has #V2K, and so does her 5-year old daughter.

Dr. Ber delivered an extraordinary explanation of a child’s brains structures and how the microwave beams fired the them must affect them, despite the absence of studies on a topic that the culprits even deny exist.

One thought has stuck with me throughout the day: the desperation of a mother to know that her child’s brains is being attacked 24/7 by those purported to protect our nation from foreign adversaries: the CIA and the US Space Force.

One particular fact shook my soul to the very marrow of my being: Jenny’s narration of how the bad guys never allow her daughter to have quiet time in her small, innocent developing brain.

In honor of courageous Jenny and so many parents like T in Houston that have to tenaciously confront these demons and help their children thrive in spite of adversity, I translated from Spanish one of my favorite poems. It is called “Romance del Hijo” (Poem of the Son) by Jose Maria Peman. Its translation does not convey the emotions as well as in its original Spanish, but I hope you get the gist of it…

A child is like a star

far away in the path;

a very short word

that has an infinite echo.

A son is a question

that we pose on the destiny.

My son, new sprout,

in my trunk full of flowers,

If I don't know what will become of you

when I'm gone;

If your tomorrow is not mine

Why do I call you my son?

Time, like a thief,

wants to steal my son

and take him very far away

towards an uncertain tomorrow,

where I can't cover him

with the sun of my love.

"He's mine!" I shout to Time,

and Time responds -He's mine!

And that's how it takes him away

little by little from me,

Just like the wind to a branch,

just like a flower the river.

Closed and cruel hand

of the undecided future;

open yourself a little, let me see

what you bring to my son!

He is, in my entire life,

what I treasure as most mine,

and I can't even remove

a stone from his path!

What a vain thing man is!

How vain is his power!

That what is his whole life

and that is all his love,

why with such insane pride

Does the man call him "my son"?

Is man's tomorrow his?

Is man's destiny his?

//

We can only be the best parents that God equips us to be.

There are no words to describe the pain that the government criminals have individually perpetrated on so many mothers and their children in this nefarious and illegal program.

I work every day to see it shut down, and work with honest government officials to create mechanisms to “make whole” what the criminals have destroyed.

It is for this reason that at Targeted Justice Dr. Len Ber, Richard Lighthouse, and I meticulously drafted an initiative to be circulated in Congress to bring an end to the program and provide for a new beginning for targeted individuals.

It called Project Freedom and I humbly share the link here with you:

The document contains in its Appendix the Statements under Penalty of Perjury by Ted Gunderson and Timothy Groh, former FBI officials.

I urge you to print and share it with your Congressman or woman, and call, follow-up, and demand that they look into sponsoring any of the legislative actions it contemplates.

Together we can make change happen. Let’s do this.