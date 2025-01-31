Last night I had the honor of hosting together with Jenny and Dr. Len Ber Targeted Justice’s X Space on V2K and children.
Jenny has #V2K, and so does her 5-year old daughter.
Dr. Ber delivered an extraordinary explanation of a child’s brains structures and how the microwave beams fired the them must affect them, despite the absence of studies on a topic that the culprits even deny exist.
One thought has stuck with me throughout the day: the desperation of a mother to know that her child’s brains is being attacked 24/7 by those purported to protect our nation from foreign adversaries: the CIA and the US Space Force.
One particular fact shook my soul to the very marrow of my being: Jenny’s narration of how the bad guys never allow her daughter to have quiet time in her small, innocent developing brain.
In honor of courageous Jenny and so many parents like T in Houston that have to tenaciously confront these demons and help their children thrive in spite of adversity, I translated from Spanish one of my favorite poems. It is called “Romance del Hijo” (Poem of the Son) by Jose Maria Peman. Its translation does not convey the emotions as well as in its original Spanish, but I hope you get the gist of it…
A child is like a star
far away in the path;
a very short word
that has an infinite echo.
A son is a question
that we pose on the destiny.
My son, new sprout,
in my trunk full of flowers,
If I don't know what will become of you
when I'm gone;
If your tomorrow is not mine
Why do I call you my son?
Time, like a thief,
wants to steal my son
and take him very far away
towards an uncertain tomorrow,
where I can't cover him
with the sun of my love.
"He's mine!" I shout to Time,
and Time responds -He's mine!
And that's how it takes him away
little by little from me,
Just like the wind to a branch,
just like a flower the river.
Closed and cruel hand
of the undecided future;
open yourself a little, let me see
what you bring to my son!
He is, in my entire life,
what I treasure as most mine,
and I can't even remove
a stone from his path!
What a vain thing man is!
How vain is his power!
That what is his whole life
and that is all his love,
why with such insane pride
Does the man call him "my son"?
Is man's tomorrow his?
Is man's destiny his?
//
We can only be the best parents that God equips us to be.
There are no words to describe the pain that the government criminals have individually perpetrated on so many mothers and their children in this nefarious and illegal program.
I work every day to see it shut down, and work with honest government officials to create mechanisms to “make whole” what the criminals have destroyed.
It is for this reason that at Targeted Justice Dr. Len Ber, Richard Lighthouse, and I meticulously drafted an initiative to be circulated in Congress to bring an end to the program and provide for a new beginning for targeted individuals.
It called Project Freedom and I humbly share the link here with you:
The document contains in its Appendix the Statements under Penalty of Perjury by Ted Gunderson and Timothy Groh, former FBI officials.
I urge you to print and share it with your Congressman or woman, and call, follow-up, and demand that they look into sponsoring any of the legislative actions it contemplates.
Together we can make change happen. Let’s do this.
Thank you so much, Anna, Dr. Len Bar, and Jenny. Words fall short in expressing the incredible strength and hope you bring to our group by sharing your experiences. Your commitment to uniting against this profound injustice and it is truly inspiring and comforting. You are a blessing to this world and to all of us who are affected. Your support means so much to each and every one of us. You give me hope everyday to push forward, to hold on! 🙏🏼🙏🏼
That was a nice poem and sentiment Ana, but since I have been reduced beyond recovery and am too poor to pay attention, by my reckoning, we've been behind enemy lines for generations now, and the open and overt war against the family is another demonstration of how little they care. The most reasonable remonstrances are met with contempt. You've witnessed this yourself. I cannot seek lawful, moral and ethical solutions from those who reject God and his commandments. Before we were deemed "Political Creatures" we were created Spiritually to seek and praise the God who made heaven and earth, and him only shalt thou worship. To anthropomorphize legal fictions with three letter acronyms as though it was not based in or on individual covetousness or desires of individuals within said cloaks, is where in a De Jure government would have an unbroken line of accountability, but the De Facto government will never allow that. I've made my peace with God despite the world that wars against me knowing that we shall all stand before his judgment seat in the last day.