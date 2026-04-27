As I was narrating to a compassionate friend last night some of the humiliation rituals, PsyOps and abuses I underwent n Puerto Rico before I knew that such a thing as the targeting program existed, she commented: “it is a miracle you did not take your life.”

There are many reasons why I didn’t, and I would like to share some here.

For one, I ascribe to the school of thought that believes that “everything happens for a “good reason.” Even if you do not learn what it is a day, a month, or a lifetime after it happened.

For this reason, in the worst moments, I always thought: “this too shall pass…” and I will one day discover the hidden pearl behind it.

That was enough to keep me going.

Another powerful influence that guarded me from such fate, is the impact that the movie “What Dreams May Come” had on me.

Aside from being beautifully made, this movie stands for the precept that suicide only makes your suffering worse and a permanent one from where you cannot experience redemption.

This is a short summary of What Dreams May Come:

After the couple’s children die in a car accident and Chris (the father - Robin Williams) is later killed in another crash, he enters a beautiful, personalized Heaven inspired by his wife Annie’s paintings — vibrant, dreamlike landscapes where he reunites with his kids (in different forms) and is guided by Albert (Cuba Gooding Jr.). Meanwhile, back on Earth, Annie is devastated by the loss of her entire family. Overwhelmed by grief and guilt, she takes her own life (suicide). In the film’s version of the afterlife, people who die by suicide don’t go to a punitive Hell judged by an external force. Instead, they unconsciously create their own nightmare worlds based on their unresolved pain and despair. Annie ends up trapped in a dark, horrifying underworld — a decaying, inverted version of their home, filled with torment, isolation, and psychological horror. She’s essentially lost in her own guilt-ridden hellscape, unaware or unable to escape it.

Chris learns of her fate and becomes determined to rescue her, even though everyone warns him that no one has ever successfully brought back a suicide from this realm. With help from a “Tracker” (Max von Sydow), he journeys into this terrifying underworld, risking becoming trapped there himself. The climax centers on his desperate attempt to reach Annie through love and sacrifice.

(Because of this movie, I am certain that Robin Williams, the leading actor, did not take his life. He could not have. Period. He must have been murdered.)

I urge you to watch What Dreams May Come if you have not, and pass it along to anyone you deem may need it.

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Then, in the midst of my horribly targeted life, my “then best friend” Josue tried to induce me to take my life. He “suggested” a painless method of taking my life, one that I will not write here so as to give anyone that horrific idea.

I replied to him: are you crazy? I would NEVER kill myself!

Recovered picture of the satanic handler posing as a friend.

In hindsight, I now realize that even though he had a biblical name, Josue was one of my handlers. He adopted the moniker Satan in social media. I am not kidding. That should have given me a clue, but whether out of my habit of thinking the best of others, or the mind control I was a victim of, I did not give it much thought.

God acts in mysterious ways.

When I was in the process of discovering that I was a victim of weaponization in the summer of 2021, I found out that Satan was an informant to the criminals. I realized this upon finding a text message in an iPhone that he had erased prior to giving it to me since mine had broken. Unbeknownst to him, a single message had survived his wiping: “Ricardo” — a minion of the Puerto Rico oligarchy, whom I later discovered is married to a reputable radiologist— thanked him for the “Report.”

Having known Satan for years, I knew that he only had about five friends none of which was named “Ricardo.” Unemployed and living with his mother at age thrity-four, he only left his house once a month.

I started to connect the dots: as my closest friend, Josue was the optimal person to provide the criminals all the information about my routines, my work, my family, and my life to concoct their strategy to destroy me. At their behest, he tried very hard to persuade me to take my life.

Despite the pressure and influence that my “best friend” perpetrated on me in the hopes of succeeding at convincing me to take my life and earning a cherished reward for it, his frustrated representations and promises to the criminals did not amount to more than a Wiley Coyote’s pathetic outcomes upon trying to catch the elusive Road Runner.

This leads me to the most important reason why I never even considered suicide: THE ULTIMATE DIVINE PROTECTION

Looking back, there is no doubt in my mind that it was the most important factor that saved my life was, and continues to be is the GRACE OF GOD that has protected me all along. I am eternally grateful to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for having covered me in his Divine Protection, shielding me from unimaginable dangers.

In closing, I would like to reiterate to you, my dear readers that: I AM NOT SUICIDAL, AND WOULD NEVER KILL MYSELF. In light of the Deep State’s recent shenanigans, I deem it necessary to make such a public statement and I urge you to send a similar message to your friends and relatives as a precaution.

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Let' us cherish and rejoice in the gift of life that God grants us every day. Let’s practice gratitude, convinced that we are still here for a divine purpose.

Do not ever forget:

The Lord is my strength and my shield;

My heart trusted in Him, and I am helped;

Therefore my heart greatly rejoices,

And with my song I will praise Him.

—Psalm 28:7

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“The worst enemy is that who has nothing left to lose.” — MMU