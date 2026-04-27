Mira!

Mira!

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Jim's avatar
Jim
4d

Powerful story Ana. I pray for you and all TIs pushing back again this evil every day. 🙏 The tide is turning. 💜⚔️

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Arlene Johnson's avatar
Arlene Johnson
3d

Dear Ana, You and I both. If I have said it once, I have said and written it 1,000 times by now that I will never commit suicide as the publisher of top secret history, including dozens of TI stories in my e-zine so that if anything happens to me, Arlene Johnson, everyone will know that it was homicide. I would never do that to my beloved grandson who was left alone when his mother, my daughter, died of renal cell carcinoma because she took the COVID-19 shots causing her to get turbo cancer that killed her off in 4 months 1 week after having had the second shot.

See most of the TI stories at http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj36/index.html along with the unique feature of my work, the Demand for the Government page at the end of the Table of Contents.

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