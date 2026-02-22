Many of you lived through the anomalous “snow” and ice storm that began on January 23 and moved from the South West to the North East of the nation, leaving behind up to 31 inches of snow in New Mexico (where it began).

This week, this girl finally showed her pretty face from under the snow that finally melted. When she showed her face, I was astounded that she had survived intact after three weeks under the snow.

Although she does not belong to me, I get to enjoy her where I am living. I call her “Gloria” because she reminds me of God’s Glory that makes the impossible deeds seem effortless.

Like Gloria, many warrior plants survived the zero degree temperatures, buried under mounds of snow.

Yes, she shows some bruises, but her stunning beauty still prevails.

Most in our community have been harmed in unspeakable ways that many would deem impossible to survive, just like Gloria.

We have been through hell and high water, but when we look back, we can see the Grace of God carrying us through the pain and turmoil. We bounce back. Because despite falling, we muster the strength to get up again, with our chin up high, ready to tackle evil again.

Look at yourself in the mirror and remind yourself: You are Strong, You are Beautiful, You are a Warrior!

Have a blessed day.

//

Happening in 5 minutes: