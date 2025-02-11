This post seeks to obtain your input and start a meaningful conversation on the Grace of Forgiveness. It is my hope that my dear subscribers can provoke an “aha!” moment to provide us with some spiritual work that will make the burden easier on all of us…

You must be careful with what you ask for, because God’s creativity has no limits when it comes to granting your wishes.

One of my now-estranged sisters told me once:

“When a snake bites you, it is not the bite that kills you. You die as a result of the poison that remains running through your veins thereafter.”

Just like a snake’s poison, resentment hurts the person that holds it.

After reading Gerald Jampolski’s “Love is Letting Go of Fear,” I have yearned to learn how to love and forgive unconditionally. I am convinced that once you become capable of such a difficult feat, you reach a point of spiritual perfection that permits you to move on to Nirvana when God calls you.

Upon becoming targeted, I realized that God set the stage to grant my wish. I discovered that for decades my closest friends, family, acquaintances, and even colleagues collaborated with the Unacknowledged Special Access Program that destroyed what I had known to be my entire life. To this day, I cannot comprehend why they turned their backs on me.

The events of the past two weeks since President Trump has been in office has led many in our community to believe that we will be free from persecution, torture, surveillance, discrimination, theft, and all the abominable harm that for decades we have endured at the hands of the government criminals as part of the CIA Unacknowledged Special Access Program.

Targeted Individuals have to prepare for freedom on many levels, because it will bring along many spiritual challenges. One of the most difficult ones is that of forgiving the betrayal of those that once were close to us and, in many cases, turned to serve our enemies.

Fortunately, the nature of this program serves to train you in the art of forgiveness. As many of you know, the criminals’ divide-and-disrupt tactics entail murmuration, accusations, and emotional attacks from people within the community. As difficult as it is, you must understand that most of it is a product of mind control. It happens so often, and at so many levels, that the only way to survive it is by generously dispensing your forgiveness to those people that harm you at an emotional level.

The criminals are experts at manipulating those closest to you to hurt you where it hurts the most. Yet our frequent need to forgive has made us more adept at it.

In spite of having read ad nauseam about mind control, I still cannot comprehend the breadth of it. Perhaps fully understanding it at a rational level would make forgiveness easier to accomplish.

The reality is that many of us will never fully comprehend how those of our own flesh and blood were capable of turning their backs on us. And this is where we must ask God to step in and cover us with the Grace to forgive.

If you care to share your loving advice on how to learn to genuinely, fully forgive those that have trespassed against us, please do so. I am sure many of us are in dire need of it.

Blessings to all.