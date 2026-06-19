Even though holidays are particularly hard for the members of our community, in anticipation of Father’s Day, I choose to be thankful.

Although my father passed away in 2014, the lessons he taught me prepared me for the journey I have chosen. Had I not grown up with the a father who was the incarnation of courage, resilience, intelligence, compassion, and dignity, I do not think I would be equipped to work in exposing the criminal Program.

A BEAUTIFUL MIND

My father was an amazing man. Greater than life.

My father Luis Angel Toledo was born to a poor family in 1929 in VIllalba, Puerto Rico, a beautiful town in the mountains. Born with cerebral palsy and a physical defect that did not allow him to walk, he underwent two surgeries at the age of twelve that permitted him to walk with crutches. Before then, people had to carry him around.

Bear in mind: most ramps, elevators, and wheelchair-accessible buildings did not exist prior to the enactment of the American with Disabilities Act of 1990.

My father’s exceptional intelligence and determination made it possible for him to graduate with honors from the University of Puerto Rico. From 1957-1959, he pursued a Master’s in Business Administration from Wharton Business School. Dragging his legs behind him while walking in crutches through the frozen and irregular brick paths of U Penn covered in ice in winter, he rose as many times as he fell.

He became a professor at the university and studied law at night, earning upon graduation the medal for the best GPA.

Having been a university professor for thirty-four years teaching business administration, he taught prominent bankers, lawyers, judges, politicians, professors, and businessmen of all sorts. Many of whom became societal pillars in Puerto Rico.

My dad was fortunate to marry my beautiful mom, Sonia.

Mom and Dad

Mom was an amazing woman too. She had to be. But that story is for a later post. Suffice it to say, that without such a spectacular woman next to him, my father could not have become the amazing icon he became.

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Even though my father could not take me to the beach or teach me how to ride a bike, he worked hard to make up for it. Every summer, he would rent a beach house where we would carelessly roam free all day, while he would have to wake up at least an hour and a half earlier to get to the morning classes he taught, and come back after the sun had set.

My father did not complain about spending at least three hours a day driving back and forth, as his happiness lay in watching our sun-scorched faces of his daughters tell him stories when he came home.

MY FATHER NEVER ENVIED THOSE THAT COULD WALK OR RUN. HE TAUGHT ME HOW TO VICARIOUSLY ENJOY THE ADVENTURES OF OTHERS.

Having limited mobility that interfered with his capacity to excel in the traditional side kicks of an attorney and university professor such as being a dancer, athlete, or chef, it was common to find my father surrounded by friends as he recited poems (that he would memorize), sang and played the güiro, a native musical instrument that requires extraordinary sense of rhythm and talent in order to make music from it.

Even though dad could not dance, anywhere he went he would be the life of the party: joyously talking to everyone, playing the güiro and smiling all night, vicariously enjoying his friends’ and family’s dancing while sipping on J&B with coconut water.

Growing up with a father different from the rest taught me how cruel people could be - a practical lesson when dealing with the imbecile gangstalkers we face on a daily basis.

I would not change for anyone in the world the amazing father and role model that God gifted me with.

He exemplified the lessons I learned from him. He did not pontificate or preach about them. I learned them by growing up with him, following him everywhere, observing and figuring them out.

Throughout the years, I learned priceless lessons from him, that I here share with you:

Never, ever, ever give up. As hard as things are, you can overcome any obstacle. There’s always a way to accomplish your goal. You have to be imaginative and persistent. If he made it to Wharton, marrying my mom, having three daughters, retiring after 34 years as a professor at the University of Puerto Rico, practice law for more than forty years, and have more friends that were passionate about him than he could ever count, there is nothing you cannot do. Do not make excuses for not getting things done. If he made none to stay in his small town instead of soaring to his highest potential, the world and I would have missed out on his extraordinary life. Make courage a verb, for courage is not learned in books. You learn courage by being courageous. Your biggest failure is not trying. Be compassionate to others. You will never know when that person will be the one that may save your life, or help you in distress. Read, read, read, and never stop reading. Aim to learn something new every day. Aim each day to become today a better version of yourself. Work hard and prepare well. Showing up every day, and doing your best will eventually produce the desired results. Be observant. It could save your life and can help you figure out things that others cannot. Be humble. While many can praise your accomplishments, never let it get to your head. Be kind to animals. Having grown up on a farm, my father respected animals and even made up stories of what our pets were thinking. Be joyous. Despite his disability and difficulties, my father was always trying to tell jokes and funny stories, smile at everyone, party, and appreciate every minute life had gifted him. I never heard him complain of pain, of his physical ailments, or his obstacles. Do not sell out your integrity for money. Fight for the underdog, the disenfranchised ones. Speak for those whose voices are not heard. Stand for what you believe in, but respect others’ opinions. A staunch pro-independence activist, my father was targeted by the FBI under COINTELPRO. He never gave up on his ideal for a free Puerto Rico. Do not ever stand on the side of injustice. My father would sometimes come home early to watch the Flintstones with me. He could not stand Wiley Coyote or Tom and Jerry because Wiley and Tom always ended up losing even though the roadrunner and Jerry could be creeps. He constantly conveyed that conviction upon me. Listen to beautiful music. It heals the soul and makes you a more sensitive person. Growing up, I learned to appreciate poetic and romantic songs and powerful voices that actually shook your being. Do not judge a book by its cover. Let their actions reveal to you who they are. Love your Patria. A staunch supporter of independence, my father taught me to honor my land, my people and its frail environment. That is why I studied environmental law: to rescue it from so many decades of abuse. Show gratitude. Even to those that treat you nicely because it’s their job to do so. Frequently quoting Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote, my father taught me to be grateful, often repeating this favorite quote of his: “Among the greatest sins that men commit is ingratitude (or ungratefulness/malagradecimiento), though some say it is pride; I say it is ingratitude, holding to the common saying that hell is full of the ungrateful.” Avoid mediocrity at all costs. If God gave you the talent, it is your duty to excel at it. Treat the poor and rich with the same deference and respect. Listen to and learn from everyone. Be selfless and loyal to your friends.

I could go on, but I think you get the message:

My father was a modern-day, idealistic Don Quixote, without the madness. A real one. One that led a life true to his beliefs.

Your personality is shaped by the accumulation of the significant and beautiful memories you have lived through.

Organically, you are programmed to forget the bad memories.

My father’s virtues outnumbered his defects, most of which I do not remember or think of.

That is why I can honor him fondly, grateful for having set for me a tough act to follow that inspires me every day to get up and continue fighting the invisible, mighty Goliath whose demise we will together make happen.

I was truly blessed to be the daughter of Luis Angel Toledo, a unique experience that prepared me to be where I am today.

I believe that he watches and guides me from above, proud of having instilled in me the values that guide my actions.

I am absolutely certain that aside from the Blood of Jesus that has covered me since birth, it was the love and admiration for my father among his former students, friends and acquaintances that forced the criminal oligarchs in the island to spare my life.

Thank you Lord for so much.

HAPPY FATHERS’ DAY TO ALL THE WONDERFUL DADS OUT THERE! (EXCEPT THE CRIMINALS WHOSE CHILDREN WILL CHANGE THEIR LAST NAMES WHEN THEY REALIZE HOW THEIR FATHERS EARNED A LIVING TORTURING US!)

BLESSINGS TO ALL!