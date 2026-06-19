Mira!

Mira!

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Craig Laforest's avatar
Craig Laforest
2d

Dear Ana, an incredible post. Wow, what a man he was/is and look at how his focus on you helped you become an even stronger person. Incredible to have had such a man (and mom) in your life. Thank you for the beautiful words. Sending love, Craig

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
2d

What a profoundly moving tribute to your father! Thank you, Ana. You are indeed in an ongoing relationship with your father - your earthly father, as well as with our heavenly Father. May He continue to bless you and protect you.

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