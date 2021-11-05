Although the quote above has been attributed to Socrates, scholars in the web assert that there’s lack of direct evidence that it actually came from him.

It’s irrelevant if it did. What’s important is the unfortunate universal TRUTH its author expressed.

Over five months ago I was preparing to launch this MIRA! column. I announced I would write about a local’s perspective about the unbelievable events that happened in the United States’ territory of Puerto Rico.

It didn’t take long for the rug to be pulled from under my feet.

On July 2nd, 2021, I received the First Circuit’s decision on the most important case of my entire career, Cebollero Bertran v. PRASA, a citizen suit action under the Clean Water Act which I had argued remotely on February 3rd, 2021.

The Court of Appeals for the First Circuit’s decision set a valuable precedent for hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico and throughout the nation affected by the Environmental Protection Agency’s or state equivalent’s lack of ag…