On Memorial Day weekend, we honor the Fallen that sacrificed their lives for our nation.

This day, I celebrate targeted individual who courageously fought against the highly illegal torture perpetrated upon him by our own government, paid for with your taxpayer money.

For a few months, I communicated with Adam Garcia over FB messenger. He would constantly ask me about the status of the Targeted Justice lawsuit and frustrated with the lack of media coverage thereof.

On July 11th, 2023, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas (Rosenthal, L), dismissed the TJ lawsuit as ‘fantastical’.

The next day, Adam was hospitalized for 17 days.

I tried my best to encourage him to stay strong, explaining that even though the district court had dismissed our complaint, I had high hopes for our appeal.

I later tried to contact him again to no avail.

Adam was an artist. He was not waiting for others to do something to end his targeting. Using social media, he was desperately tr…