Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig Laforest's avatar
Craig Laforest
1d

Thank you for the mission you are on Ana. This story of people who don't support us as we tell the truth is really part of the suffering that the criminals will eventually go through. Stay strong dear lady. Love, Craig

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ana Toledo and others
Rich's avatar
Rich
1d

I had a first cousin working with local law enforcement trying to set me up on dope charges shortly after becoming widowed. In my grief I did for a short time did rely on old coping habits . But more importantly a while later discovered the illegal surveillance program in my life and all though I stayed drunk for months hidden in my apartment. After the rage and hurtful things that happened for decades lead me to a spiritual awareness that I was helping the enemy by abusing myself with drugs n alcohol. After my second little brother killed himself. I knew I could no longer fight this high and drunk. So thanks Ana for sharing what sometimes is embarrassing when we admit how naive we can be. However as ive said I wouldn't change anything if it means I found my voice within the TI community and back home. I enjoy giving back to my community by being a public speaker about issues of mental health openly sharing about my targeting using information reinforced with published data on our website. And part of my presentation i say. I take away anyone's arguments that im crazy. I agree, however I'm not delusional and people who are not targeted understand that something has drastically changed in our lives living in America and unfortunately I believe the world has some very dark days ahead. The most i can do is meditate on knowing its a spiritual battle and imagine myself cenching up the full armor of god one more time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ana Toledo and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ana Toledo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture