For many of us, the betrayal by our friends and family is perhaps the most painful aspect of undergoing government weaponization.

During the course of more than a decade, I thought that I had a best friend. For years, I paid for his monthly cell phone bill since he did not have a job. I naively thought his only income came from SNAP benefits. At the age of thirty-four, he still lived with his mother.

He was smart and funny. Becoming progressively isolated from those I considered friends, he was the only one left that considered a friend. We would seldom see each other in person, but would talk for hours on the phone (while the perps were recording every word). History proved him to be truly satanic being who only befriended me to sell me out to the criminals.

I should have listened when, once in a while and probably out of guilt he would tell me: “I am a very bad, bad person.” Unaware of his rotten core and intentions, I would reply: “do not say that about yourself!”

Little did I know that he was the principal informant to the criminals about who was in my inner circle, support group, and most trusted people. He made a map for the criminals, showing the people that they had to isolate me from.

He also advised me to keep my computer on at all times, asserting he was always scared “it would not turn on again.” By doing this, he enabled a French hacker colluding with the criminals to erase the files in my computer. When I discovered something eerie was going on, I found in the log files that the criminal had written — just like the serial killers like to leave a trace — “Merci, bonne nuit.” When I told him, he became irate, yelling: “Leave that alone!”

He knew much more of what was being done to me, and chose to remain silent.

Even though I was an unconditional friend to this person, he tried to convince me to kill myself. Before I discovered that I was targeted, I underwent horrific conditions in my life. From the travesty of suffering through COVID lockdown for more than nine months, (almost all of 2020), to losing two dear friends, two pets, and being a constant victim of lawfare, he casually suggested that I ignite a small barbecue in a closed bathroom, and remain there inhaling its smoke until I died. He assured me it would be painless.

I could not understand why he would suggest such an atrocious thing. I had never and have never even remotely considered taking my life.

When his “persuasion” did not work (I love life too much!), he urged me to visit a psychiatrist and tell her that I had tried to kill myself. He insisted that this was necessary to make the doctor pay attention to me.

I categorically refused his suggestion, telling him: “I would not lie to a doctor because he/she will not be able to provide me with the help I actually need. I would NEVER kill myself.”

Even though I am an attorney, at that time I did not connect the dots.

Little did I know that the criminal who I deemed to be my best friend was setting the stage for a mental health specialist to be able to testify in court against me and have me improperly hospitalized “as a danger to myself.” The criminals had set it all up, and only needed a psychiatrist or psychologist to testify in a court of law that I was a danger to myself.

It did not work. God had bigger plans for me. I never followed his malevolent advice. Never even tried it because I LOVE LIFE!

Everyone around me seemed to be blackmailable

In hindsight, I believe that the reason my “friend” betrayed me at the behest of the criminals is because he was being threatened with being criminally charged for something that I am not privy to, but strongly suspect.

I have learned that those that the criminals could not buy or blackmail, simply disappeared from my targeted life. The only ones left were those in the first two categories that because of profit or fear, acquiesced to becoming a traitor.

Honoring an Honorable Man

Compare my “friend” with another one who was not as close to me, but was a genuinely good person. A truly honorable man, Juan, who had a conscience and a heart.

Instead of being a coward like my “best friend,” Juan proved to be a truly courageous gentleman.

Juan had exquisite taste. He came from an educated, privileged family, He loved beautiful women and was always surrounded by them. He would call me “Ana la Pluscuamperbella” (Ana the super beautiful one).

He had expensive taste. His favorite meal was Chateaubriand en Croûte, also known as Beef Wellington, something I did not even know existed until I met him.

I never really knew about Juan’s business dealings, although I could tell that he had a relatively lavish lifestyle.

Gambling was his weakness and addiction, one that I assume demanded substantial amounts of income. He had told me that sometime in the past, decades before I had met him, he had served time, and a compassionate judge had made a huge difference for him.

In 2019, I had a falling apart with Juan. I suspect that just like Tio Rada, he knew that I was targeted, but could not bring himself to tell me.

I had retained him as to file some deeds for me at the Registry of the Property, which was one of the ways that he earned a living. Although he presented the deeds I gave him for recording, he failed to timely tell me that the Registrar had notified him of a defect in the documents. The presentation of the documents expired since they were not corrected on time, forcing me to prepare them again for filing. Consequently, my effort to liquidate an estate whose elderly members did not seem to have much time left on this earth was set back for a few months, and potentially years if any of them died before I accomplished my professional endeavor of getting their participations recorded.

On or around August of 2029, Juan summoned me at the office of one of the perps he also worked for (whom I did not know at the time was collaborating with the criminals), to tell me about his “oversight.” I became frustrated and angry at him. Holding himself back, he stoically asserted that it had all been his fault, stating that his gambling problems were interfering with his professional duties.

In hindsight, it seems that Juan intentionally allowed my documents to expire, because the criminals were trying to entrap me as a result of his presentation of my notarial documents.

Juan refused to accuse me of any wrongdoing because I had nothing to do with his endeavors. Juan loved me, and was a just man. He had firsthand knowledge of what a compassionate, hard-working, and honest person I was. He respected me for being a devoted mother, doing my best to raise my son to be a wonderful human being. He also honored my father, a legend to many.

Juan was not the only one asked to entrap me. I have a list of those that I have discovered did succumb to the temptation lay forth by the criminals to do so, but miserably failed at it. They underestimated my sense of honesty and dignity, even in times of dire need. They never considered God’s shield of protection over me.

On May 11, 2021 — three months before I found out I was targeted, but days after my life had become unbearable— Juan jumped off the tenth floor of his apartment building. He died instantly. I believe he took his life because he courageously refused to accuse me of any activity that I had nothing to do with, and, at the age of sixty-seven, did not want to go to prison again. Contrary to my pathetic “best friend” who had no qualms about doing anything and everything to give the criminals munition to obliterate my life, Juan had class, courage, and dignity.

Although I am not certain about the exact nature of Juan’s business activities that would have made him vulnerable, what I am certain of today is that my perps were blackmailing him to implicate me in them in order to entrap and disbar me. Just like a stranger in front of the San Juan Court once told me: “They have repeatedly tried to disbar you, but they have not been able to because you are too much of an honest woman.”

Juan reminds me of the William Hurt character in the Kiss of the Spider Woman, who sacrificed his life as the ultimate act of courage to save an innocent friend for love. He did not choose to be a coward, trying to frame me to escape responsibility for his actions.

It is a heavy burden to know that Juan, along other beloved friends like Carlos (murdered with a heart attack gun) and Sarah (given a turbo cancer), paid the ultimate price for refusing to harm me. They were real friends that loved and appreciated me more than my own siblings and family.

I use the sorrow that their untimely absence produces as additional fuel to expose this criminal program that has taken so much from us.

It is because of situations like these that I know that connecting the dots upon looking back is not just about hindsight: it is about recognizing God’s intervention.

I invite you to do the same, and journal about it.

When I look back, all I see is the Glory of God protecting me, shielding me from the forces of evil to permit me to reach the place where I am today.

Like Wiley Coyote, the criminals back home have not learned their lesson: it all massively backfires on them. They do not get it that they too will be exposed. They are still actively trying to harm me, abusing their connections and access to power. They have never gotten over the fact that instead of going into a depressive slump, I derived meaning and purpose from discovering that I was targeted, adopting the mission to change the course of history, fighting to eradicate torture for generations to come.

Today, I am honored to be fighting for freedom for all victims of government weaponization, working to expose every element of this wicked, diabolical program.

I am blessed to have a new family and set of friends and supporters that I never fathomed I would meet.

I am humbled by the people that include me in their very much needed prayers.

Do not doubt for a second that if you are a victim reading this, God is hovering over you. You are a strong survivor thanks to his Divine Protection.

And for that, let’s be thankful.