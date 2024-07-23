To my subscribers: I apologize for not being around for a few days. I have been ferociously working on the petition for certiorari to be filed at the Supreme Court asking for review of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to confirm the district court’s “Memorandum and Order” in Targeted Justice v. Garland concluding that Targeted Justice’s claims were “fantastical.”

If you are a targeted individual that experiences hacking and online interference, you can imagine the full menu that government criminals employ on a solo practitioner trying to shut down a highly illegal unacknowledged access program. Not to mention the rest of tricks in their nefarious bag.

Hackers blocked in my router access to my email accounts and online legal research, while allowing YouTube and Facebook pages, in the hopes that instead of working, I would waste my days browsing social media. On a few occasions, I did choose to waste my time with Comcast customer support, who kindly provided me with a ticke…