During the decades I did not know I was targeted, I realized things were off, but attributed it to corruption or incompetence.

As an attorney, courts would adjudicate my or my clients’ cases in open defiance of the applicable statutes and court precedent. I could not get it.

It never crossed my mind that my cases were derailed to an abhorrent result because of a criminal government weaponization program. Unbeknownst to me, the government criminals at the FBI San Juan Field Office made sure to interfere with any case having to do with me to ensure an legally adverse and unwarranted result.

From there that I became frustrated with the practice of law and sought to reinvent myself.

A dear friend suggested I open an organic/salad restaurant catering to a wide range of clients: raw, vegan, vegetarian and a tad of white meat only.

To learn about raw foods, I spent a week at the unique Ann Wigmore Institute in Aguada, Puerto Rico.

Customers loved Zesty Bites.

The idea was to open at least three restaurants within five years and create a franchise. I planned it to the tee and spent my hard-earned savings on it. I worked 18-hour days to make it happen.

The criminals had other plans for me though. Some of employees were irresponsible and dishonest. The refrigerators and equipment would constantly break or malfunction. Government inspectors would show up at rush hour. A perp that sold me tropical flowers for decor created a fruit fly infection of the place. I even had as an employee what I now know to be a CIA plant.

Since I did not know I was targeted, I attributed all my misfortunes to the difficulties associated to owning a business.

After one and a half years, the criminals gave me mononucleosis that evolved into a facial paralysis. Balancing my son’s need for his mother and my exhausting, never-ending work that had taken a toll on my health, Zesty Bites closed its doors.

Valuable lessons

Even though I had to surrender my dream of making a healthy franchise that would revolutionize the food industry, I appreciate the priceless lessons I learned from the experience. Accumulated knowledge that no one can strip away from me.

Among these: you DEFINITELY are what you eat.

When you are mindful of what you put into your body, you make it harder for the criminals to destroy you. A healthy body is harder for them to target.

A raw foods diet makes your body’s PH alkaline, making you immune to disease.

For most of us, it is not realistic to live a fully raw diet because it is expensive and requires huge amounts of discipline.

However, occasional raw habits such as juicing can make a huge difference in strengthening your body’s overall health.

The idea is to make a huge batch including a wide variety of ingredients so you do not have to waste so much time every day setting up and cleaning after the juicing, freezing your meals for the next two weeks. Although freezing reduces some of the vitamins, the overall benefits of the ingredient components outweigh the loss of freshness.

Ready, set, go!

The ingredients in this particular batch were:

Green beans

Green peppers

Garlic

Cherry tomatoes

Cilantro (wipes clean heavy metals from blood)

Bok Choy (It's a good source of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals like calcium, potassium, and iron. Bok choy is also known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties)

Celery

Cucumber

Blueberries (super antioxidant properties)

Apples

Onion

Store-bought pico de gallo

Lemon (needed as preservative)

Jalapeño (gives it a delish kick)

The key is to balance the flavors of the superfoods you put into it — the fruits add sweetness, the garlic and jalapeños a kick. Feel free to add your favorite ingredients as carrots, kale, spinach and other juicy greens.

The resulting elixir is so delicious, that when it comes into contact with your taste buds your body starts an imaginary happy dance.

Tip that I learned at Ann Wigmore: do not instantly swallow your juice— let it rest in your mouth for a few seconds to trigger the saliva whose enzymes are key to a good digestive process. (They recommend chewing food 30 times or leaving liquids for 30 seconds in your mouth before swallowing but that takes patience and practice.)

//

We must all prepare for freedom.

Get our bodies ready to enjoy life as it once was before the criminals stole our freedom. Granted: much has been the harm perpetrated upon us, a lot of it irreparable.

Our bodies are God’s perfect creation. They have a capacity to restore themselves when you treat them right.

Today I invite you to take control of what you ingest, and to cover with blessed intentions every one of your meals.

A prayer, a blessing, shrouding with Grace what we gift our body multiplies its healing effects.

Happy Sunday to you!