Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aixa Llorens's avatar
Aixa Llorens
14h

I am amazed of learning about your story. The same is happening to me since I learned and am seeing under a microscope what they delivered through the jabs. Did not imagine what they are capable of doing. The rest of the story is a parallel with all the institutions and the coverup. Today is the first time I”ll make a green juice to help my body. So your story makes a positive reinforcement as if it was for me. I am amazed you shared it and I just received it. Like a perfect timing from the universe!

Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ana Toledo
Tareekah Addy USA's avatar
Tareekah Addy USA
14h

thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Toledo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture