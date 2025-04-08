My mother oftentimes dispensed her wisdom with aphorisms. Unfortunately, most do not translate well into English.

One of my favorite ones was “haz el bien y no mires a quien” that means “do good, and don't look at who.”

Almost four years ago when I was still in my beloved Puerto Rico, I discovered I had been a targeted individual for over twenty years.

Sleeping on a mattress on the floor in a windowless room, in sweltering heat, sleep deprived, with no one to talk to, I spent my nights watching videos in the hopes of discovering everything there was to learn about the targeting program.

One of the first TI podcasters I came across was Doug Jones. I immediately liked Doug. He was knowledgeable and genuine. I binged-watched his “That Gangstalking Show” until I ran out of new episodes.

From afar, Doug became my friend.

Unbeknownst to him, Doug helped me in my most difficult hours. And I am certain that like me, he has helped many others in their dark nights of the soul.

Last week I had the pleasure of meeting Doug. Had anyone told me three years ago that I would be meeting him, and fighting to end this atrocious program, it is likely I would not have believed it.

Doug is planning on starting his show again. I urged him to do so, because there are so many people that could benefit from his wisdom and advice.

He has the capacity to help others without even knowing who they are. He does good without looking at who.

And so can you.

You can reach out to a new TIs that shows up in a weekly call and take him or her under your wing.

I had one such beautiful soul “adopt” me the first time I called in to a conference call around November of 2021. I do not remember whose call it was, but I do remember that its attendants started fighting, calling each other perps.

I was horrified. It would not be until I got to Texas that I would venture again into a conference call.

Yet, I was blessed that one seasoned TI present in that call identified the desperation in my voice. She reached out to provide guidance and support. To this day, we keep in touch and have a high regard for each other. She was a lifeline in the midst of the tornado that my life had become.

She did good without looking at who.

And for that, I will always be deeply indebted to her.

//

The best antidote to suffering is focusing your attention in helping others.

Cultivate compassion.

Be the person that helps others in need.

Do good without looking at who.

Ultimately, you feel privileged to have been able to make a difference.

I promise.

//

Do not miss Melissa Miller’s Chosen Heroes Podcast on Sunday. Doug will be her guest.

Thank you for your support. It is very much appreciated. I have been away drafting motions in three cases and reconstructing the new website, and hope to be done by the end of this week.

In the meantime, I urge you to “adopt” a new TI. Listen to him/her, filling their need to be heard. Assure them them that most of their fears are unfounded. Teach them about shielding. Help them navigate the path from victimhood to survivor and warrior.

You could be saving a life.