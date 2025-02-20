Last week, Representative Nancy Mace (R, South Carolina) took the floor of Congress to make a speech on the horrible trajectory she underwent while discovering that for months she had been raped and filmed by a former boyfriend while incapacitated. He corroborated that the footage of these heinous acts was uploaded through an app to the web.

Upon announcing the atrocious crimes perpetrated on her, she declared that:

“God placed this burden in my path—not to crush me, but to ignite something within me. A purpose. A calling. A responsibility. To make sure these women will never be forgotten, and the men who hurt them will never be allowed to hide again.”

She even set up a hotline for victims of the same voyeurism, rape and sexual aggressions. Unfortunately, only an answering machine answers the hotline 843-212-7048.

Her 1-hour speech will resonate with many women of our community that have gone through the same thing, even though some of them do not fully realize it.

Like the quintessential targeted individual that does not know she is targeted, Ms. Mace could not comprehend how the crooked Attorney General of South Carolina, Alan Wilson, did not file charges against the perpetrators of the crimes. Even though she confronted him with the evidence, instead, he threatened to file charges against her.

I have personally called the hotline three times to let her know she is standing on the tip of an iceberg. Because of my personal experience and that which I have acquired working for Targeted Justice, I know that there have to be thousands of targeted women in America undergoing the same horrific crimes while incapacitated. Many of them do not even know what it’s being done to them.

It sounds fantastical, but it is very real.

On each occasion that I called, I left a detailed message. Whether because I do not live in her district, or because the criminals arrived first to defame me (as you are all too familiar with), I have not or received any response from the “hotline.”

It is a shame that Ms. Mace does not seem willing to speak for the victims throughout the nation that do not have access to a microphone before Congress to denounce these hate crimes.

Nancy Mace has no clue that she is a handling code 4 targeted individual.

She has not realized that the hate crimes she suffered have been, and continue to be perpetrated against thousands of targeted women in America and around the world, happening in real time as you read these lines.

Even worse, she has yet to discover the power she has to bring these crimes against everyday Americans to the light, spearhead a campaign for their prosecution, and make America Safe Again for targeted women that have been abused and disenfranchised by the very system that is supposed to protect them.

If any of you is able to reach her, please let her know that she is not the only victim.

Many of us are counting on her to bring to the world’s attention this atrocity concocted, enabled and covered up by the government criminals at the CIA and DHS, as well as their Fusion Center minions.

PRACTICAL ADVICE IF YOU THINK THAT YOU ARE A VICTIM OF THESE CRIMES:

Until the program is shut down, we need to continue taking precautions necessary to protect ourselves from the criminals that perpetrate heinous crimes against us while protected by complicit law enforcement agencies .

If you are a victim of these crimes, you need to secure all doors and windows of the bedroom where you sleep. Following it the advice that has worked for me, and I hope it can help you.

Do not talk to yourself out loud. I know this sounds silly, but living alone can make you talk to yourself. And it’s not really you. It’s the the criminals that foster through their tactics that you talk to yourself so the local perps can hear what you are going to do and/or what you are thinking. This can be done through lasers, hidden microphones, and even implants in your throat. Remember: These hate crimes are perpetrated by the local thugs, the gangstalkers that do not have a security clearance and do not communicate with the Space Force and CIA criminals that carry out Remote Neural Monitoring on you. They are directed by the Fusion Center or its pathetic recruits at Citizen Corps. The way they find out what you will do, or what you are thinking, is because you tell them without realizing it. (This also applies when you are going anywhere - do not announce it to anyone, do not say it to yourself and leave the phone behind if possible. It takes them more time to get to you if you adopt a silent mode. Screw your windows so that they cannot open them. They have all the tricks in the world to open them but it’s hard to defeat screws. Install a hasp inside your bedroom door(s). When you place the padlock, you have to turn off the lights (in case there’s a camera), close your eyes (in case you have eye implants) and hide the key. This way, the criminals cannot “instruct” you in your sleep to open the door. If you have a simple bedroom lock, they can easily open it. If you have another type of hatch inside, they can make you open and close it while sleepwalking and when you wake up, you know something has happened, but the door is locked. If you have two doors in your bedroom, consider placing a hasp in one and push the bed against the other one. If they push the door to enter, you should wake up. Sleep with tight leggings that are hard to take off. This way, there is a chance you will wake up if they try to assault you while you are asleep or incapacitated. Do not sleep with your phone on or remotely close to you. Place it in airplane mode, turn it off, cover it in foil or faraday bag, and, if possible, take its battery out. Remember: phones can be turned on remotely and used to manipulate any implants you have. Get a night vision camera that is not connected to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and place it in the farthest corner from the door. Take it with you everywhere when you leave the hose, as the criminals will tamper with it. Most importantly: tell yourself positive affirmations prior to falling asleep such as: I will wake up if something strange happens. I will wake up if my feet touch the ground I will only react to constructive suggestions. Alcohol: Try not to drink. But if you do, follow these steps: Do not accept mixed drinks. They can be laced with drugs that can render you incapacitated. Only drink beverages such as a beer or wine, and demand it be opened in front of you. Never leave your glass unattended. While you go to the restroom, they will lace it with something. Even the nicest-looking person will be mind-controlled to do it.

SLEEP TIGHT!

We can defeat the evil creatures that perpetrate these hate crimes!