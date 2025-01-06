For those of us with Spanish heritage, Santa Claus is not the guy. The great celebration we honor is January 6th, the day that three magi that traveled from afar to gift baby Jesus with gold, incense and myrrh.

Everywhere from Spain to Latin American countries, the Three Kings are honored with utmost respect and admiration.

As a child, my father would make a ceremony of taking us to cut grass and place it in a show box under our beds for the Three Kings’ camels. In the morning, we would get three gifts: one from each of the kings Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar.

Mom and day would make sure to make a grass trail from our rooms, through the hall, to our home’s exit to corroborate that the camels had indeed eaten some of the food we left for them.

Today, Puerto RIcans hold celebrations called “Promesas de Reyes” —Promises of the Three Kings. They are very moving. Even if you do not understand Spanish, I urge you to listen to it. Much like opera, you can feel the sentiment that the music conveys:

One of my favorite Christmas/Three Kings Day songs reminiscent of the Drummer Boy, is El Villancico Yaucano by Amaury Veray. A humble Puerto Rican boy visits Jesus in the manger and sings to baby Jesus:

I would like to kiss you,

But Saint Joseph won’t let me

He says I’ll make you cry.

Will you still let me?

…

He was born in a manger,

full of spiders,

the souls’ redentor…

I am a poor Yaucano…

and I bring my God child

a kikiriki rooster…

…

I am from the town that grows coffee,

In case you want two bags,

I will also bring them for you…

To the newborn, everyone offers something

Since I do not own anything,

I offer him my heart.

//

I hope that instead of myrr, gold and incense, the three Kings bring us freedom, peace and justice to all targeted individuals.

Blessings to all.