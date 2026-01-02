Happy New Year!

Another year has started, and with it, renewed energies to fight against injustice and modern-day slavery.

With utmost respect, I bring you the last Gavel episode of the year, including the countdown of the most significant events that should open doors into freedom.

This is no time to back off. On the contrary, at the end of the podcast I suggest various New Year’s Resolutions to pursue in the support of our Mission for Freedom.

1) Share with friends, family, pastors, ministers colleagues Dominic Halpin’s documentary Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control with a note saying: you are lucky you are not going through this. on my behalf as that of millions of victims including children, i ask that you watch this with an open heart. perhaps you can help us shut it down.

2) Write to the House Committee on Homeland Security demanding an investigation into the multiple FBI watchlists and illegal practice of placing innocent Americans on lists to destroy their lives.

3) 2026 civilian registry is out - share it far and wide with your local politicians, your local state department. if you haven’t done so, sign the change.org petition.

4) send your privacy act request to fbi and dhs with the specific language contained in tj.com

5) send your submission to the house intelligence committee and explain how the quiet skies was but the tip of the iceberg. demand a more profound investigation into all of the fbi’s illegal watchlists and inclusion if non investigative subjects in them.

6) I am asking you to approach your minister or pastor, and ask him or her if they would attend an online symposium we are working on to provide ministers, preachers, priests, and pastors with the tools to rescue souls while aquiring the tools to save lives. Ask, and send us their information and availability at anatj@proton.me subject line: Faith Symposium.

In this 2026, let’s all row in the same direction, towards the same goal of exposing and shutting down the criminal program.

I am counting on you to become a peaceful digital warrior (if you haven’t already) and help us expose this program.

Finally, please consider supporting my Mission for Freedom at givesendgo.com/toledo or Targeted Justice Cornerstore App. All donations are tax deductible.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!