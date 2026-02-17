Mira!

Mira!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neuroweapons Exposed's avatar
Neuroweapons Exposed
14h

Happy Birthday Lady Liberty. I pray and declare your wishes shall come true! God bless you and keep you safe🙏😇🙏🌹❤️🧡💜💚🩵💙🩷🎂🍷☕️🇺🇸💯🌻

Reply
Share
Marie Betts-Johnson's avatar
Marie Betts-Johnson
13h

The day you succeed on behalf of hundreds of thousands of targeted individuals will be declared a National Holiday! Your courage in exposing this egregious attack on the essence of humanity - the brain, will be a turning point in restoring the lives of people (who seemingly don't matter and are merely used as experiments) to their rightful presence in living their lives without interference in their divine right as a human being!

Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ana Toledo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture