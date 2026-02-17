My birthday is finally here.

I am immensely grateful to your messages including greetings, blessings and support. They are very much needed and appreciated in this journey that more often than not is a lonely one.

THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED

There is an old bestseller by M. Scott Peck, The Road Less Traveled, that has come to characterize the lives of victims of weaponization.

The “road less traveled” symbolizes the harder, less popular path of personal and spiritual growth. Most people avoid difficulties, seek comfort, deny problems, or take the easy route (e.g., substance abuse, avoidance, escapism, or superficial living). The “less traveled” road involves discipline, facing pain head-on, honest self-confrontation, genuine love, and ongoing spiritual evolution—the challenging but ultimately rewarding way to true maturity and fulfillment.

Faced with the easy and the hard choice everywhere we go, usually the hard one is the correct one. The one that Jesus would choose. The one that draws us closer to freedom.

I am a staunch believer that being a targeted individual places you on a fast-track journey of the road less traveled. One where the correct choices are the difference between waiting as a victim for a miracle to happen, and fighting like a warrior to make it happen.

CELEBRATING BIRTHDAYS

Six years have elapsed since I celebrated a birthday without knowing I was targeted. On February 16, 2020, the wolves dressed in sheep clothes celebrated with me, pretendending to be friends while profiting off the unsuspecting target that had been nothing but loving and generous with them.

I thought I was happy.

Six years later, I have physically aged decades. The torture and physical abuse that the criminals have put me through the DEW attacks, coupled with the Wireless Area Body Network operating 24/7 inside me degrading my organs and distorting my appearance have left a huge toll on me.

Hungry for more, and hoping to ruin my birthday celebration, the criminals last night had to remind me that they have the capacity of making me look worse.

This morning I woke up to a disfigured face, a product of the microwave punches they hit me with all night.

Swollen eyes, nose and face to make me look like a monster. So hard to see, that I will spare you the sight.

What the low-iq criminals that thought I would never escape Puerto Rico cannot understand is that their destruction of my looks has made me stronger, preparing me for a difficult journey throughout the:

ROAD LESS TRAVELED

All the suffering, torture, and abuse they have put me through has made me value what matters. It has built me into a stronger, more resilient warrior.

It all has made me into a better person in more than one way. One warrior that is vowing to fight every day to expose them and ensure they are prosecuted.

Today we are closer to freedom than we were last year.

The Epstein avalanche is bringing to the light unimaginable darkness.

I hold no doubt that exposure of the program is coming.

I will not rest until we are all free, traveling through this road that has never been traveled….

//

Little victories….

Today I went to a store at 7:00 pm. Not a single gangstalker in sight for the hour I stayed there,. I believe that the DHS de-funding that started on Friday at midnight may have had a positive effect for us, minimizing the pathetic gangstalkers available to stalk and harass us.

Let me know in the comments how you perceive your stalking this week.