Our minds are like our bodies: they will reflect what you feed them.

If you are constantly worrying about the news or the technology being deployed against humanity, you are bound to be in a constant state of hopelessness and depression.

This is especially true if you are a targeted individual. Many of you tend to consume any information that comes your way (or you actively search for) about the torture and tactics that the government criminals use against you.

While it is important to abide by Zun Tsu’s Art of War and thoroughly knowing about your enemies’ arsenal in order to defeat it, obsessing over it can only backfire. If for anything, it will serve to please the criminals by causing you to be worried and anxious about things you have little control over.

What I have learned to be true is that there is no better revenge against your adversaries than to be present and happy.

When you invoke gratitude, laughter, and contentment in your life, you defeat their plan of making you miserabl…