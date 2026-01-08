Great, Big, Huge!

Today’s The Gavel had some technical problems, because the criminals clearly did not want me telling you what I had in store for you in our quest for Freedom from government weaponization.

I edited the video to the best of my abilities, removing the parts that dealt with getting the stream to work.

I did bring you some snippets of the J6 Fifth Anniversary march.

Flowers placed in front of The Capitol in honor of Ashley Babbit

I must admit I was honored to meet some of the Patriots there!

But THE MOST IMPORTANT NEWS I BROUGHT YOU TODAY IS THIS:

Yesterday Sen. Rand Paul made public documents from an innocent woman illegally placed by the FBI criminals on the Terrorist Screening Database. Yes - the initial opening electronic communication and the Form FD-930 that the Lighthouse had been telling all us all along are there!!!

The whole thing is there.

Precisely what we are asking for in our Privacy Act Requests.

If they gave them to her, they have to give them to us!

Send out your Privacy Act Request.

Together, we can expose and shut down the criminals.