From the solitude of my tiny house where I do not even own a cat to spare him from any torture, I decided to write to the large targeted family that has adopted me.

In the midst of the increased torture that the government criminals (they, them) have been perpetrating on targeted individuals during the past months, there are many reasons to feel grateful.

For one, if you are a targeted individual, you are reading this because you have become superhuman. You have survived military-grade directed energy weapons that the government has been illegally firing against you.

That is huge! Evidence of God’s shield covering us.

Many of you have read how I practice gratitude before I even open my eyes every morning: I thank God for another day with purpose, and ask him that he continue to bless me with the capacity to fight the bad guys.

In this context, I want to ask those of you that have not taken the time to do so, to please vote for my nomination at the discord site “Nominees for the People” that Robert Kennedy Jr.’s team set up.

Our cause needs to get noticed. We need to reclaim our birthright: freedom from enslavement and torture.

Given the mainstream media’s refusal to cover our plight, one of the best means of getting any visibility is supporting my nomination to work for the elimination of the criminals Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program.

You can access HERE .

Despite Targeted Justice’s 18k subscribers and the 1.3k Mira! subscribers, only 252 people have voted as of today.

“The difficult things are easy; the impossible take a little more time.”

I do not know where I got this quote from, I translated it from Spanish.

I believe we will shut down the illegal program. Just look at the distance we have traveled during the past two years. It is no longer covert —everyone in Congress knows about it.

The criminals are scared, hiring lawyers and ready to book flights to countries without extradition treaties.

I want this incoming administration to seriously consider my nomination because I know I am capable of accomplishing what I set my mind to. For two years, that mission has been shutting down the criminals and their torture program.

Please take the 1 minute it takes to vote. Make our cause heard. Help me help everyone to be free!

Happy Thanksgiving!