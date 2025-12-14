I wanted to take the day to thank you all. All of you that pray for me and support my work. I feel fortunate to have you as an inspiration to never, ever stop fighting for freedom.

And I wanted to give back a little wisdom and inspiration to help you through the week.

Yesterday I held the Targeted Justice monthly meeting in D.C. We covered the Privacy Act request that every single one of of you should be sending out.

In case you missed it, here it is:

I was delighted that Mari, my T.I. friend from Puerto Rico that moved to this area, showed up to the meeting. I was even happier when I found out she had brought me a surprise.

Mari brought me a Puerto Rican treat: a pastel. This is a scrumptious native dish that takes hours of talent and painstaking work to prepare. In simple terms, it is a patty made of mashed green bananas and yuca, stuffed with perfectly-seasoned (and cooked) pork, olives, and other delights, wrapped in a banana leaf.

Puerto Ricans buy them by the dozen. For us in the mainland, we would have our family overnight us a frozen dozen. That alternative is no longer viable because pasteles are no longer allowed to be shipped or even brought in suitcases because drug runners were stuffing them with their contraband instead of pork.

So after the meeting, Mari cooked the pastel and made an amazing rice with pigeon peas. This is the typical Puerto Rican Christmas dish.

When I dug in to my plate, it was bliss. I was so thankful to God (and to Mari) for her compassion, and such an unexpected and amazing treat.

You see: back home I took for granted the feasts that my former family would prepare for the dozens of attendants to their parties. There was no scarcity. Food was abundant.

Everyone there took everything for granted. It never crossed their minds they would not have a Christmas without pasteles. Probably they will never miss them, because unlike the black swan of the family that became a victim of government weaponization for fighting for what’s right, they are obedient little sheep that operate within the guardrails of the oligarchy operating in Puerto Rico.

I do not dwell on the past, for it is a sure way to get down. And that is exactly what the criminals want. I urge you to catch yourself when you are going there, and snap out of it, forcing yourself into the here and now.

Instead of feeling nostalgic about what no longer is, open your heart to welcome the blessings that God has in place for you. Every day.

Yesterday, I got to appreciate Mari’s rice and pastel with gusto, experiencing utmost gratitude for my Lord and Savior that has kept me, and always placed someone at the exact moment I needed a reminder that I am where I need to be.

When we have a taste of freedom again, I assure you that we are going to appreciate it to the fullest. Never again will we take it for granted. Like the delicious meal that Mari compassionately gifted me yesterday, everything will taste like it never had before.

Find reasons to be grateful for. I could list dozens for you, but I will leave that for another post.

Have a blessed Sunday.