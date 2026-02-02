Yes, it is the month of my birthday, and thanks to Targeted Justice that announced it, I started celebrating it early on its first day. It has always been the second day after Valentine’s…

REFRAMING BIRTHDAYS

Even though no one in our community likes to see that yet another year has gone by and we are still victims of government weaponization, I want to inspire you to look at it differently.

I see it as a reason to rejoice.

FIRST: Because ALL of us are alive for the Grace of God. We are walking miracles. We must celebrate every day, every month, every year we are alive because we have successfully survived:

A human experimentation program in the works for more than fifty years; Absolute government weaponization including lawfare directed at stripping you from all of your property; Physical ailments provoked through poisoning, microwaves, non-consensual implants, arthritis, high blood pressure, dental destruction, foiled surgeries, falls, fractures, accidents, and everything the criminals have concocted to disable us. Social sabotage and isolation, including betrayal by family and friends.

And yet: we are still standing.

They never imagined it. Never saw it coming.

We have triumphed over the deployment of technology worth billions.

Aren’t we amazing? Yes we are!!!

SECOND: Because the news for the past two days makes me feel extremely privileged for having awesome parents that taught me to be honest and true to my self. They set an example of hard work and never giving up. Above all: they inspired me to be a better version of myself today than I was yesterday.

I have decided I will not leave D.C. until I accomplish my goal of exposing the criminal program that has stolen so much from us. I have tentatively extended my April, 2026 date too June, although I think I may have to stay until December.

I do not report on everything I am doing because, as you well know, it is the safest way for the criminals to sabotage any such effort.

I am grateful for placing your trust in me and can assure you that we are moving in the right direction.

The final part of the reframe goes as follows:

I will take note of every detail of my birthday this year, because I am certain that it will be the last year that I celebrated it as a victim of modern-day slavery.

And for that, I am enthused.

//

I am humbled by the beautiful messages some of you sent me today in anticipation of my birthday. I will try to answer them all.

Thank you all.

//

