My mother always peppered her conversation with short, but profound traditional aphorisms to convey her wisdom.

Most of them consistently echo in my mind. The lessons she transmitted to me through her example and mantras became affirmations that have helped me toll through years of misfortune resulting from being a targeted individual.

In honor of my mother, I would like to share some of her adages that have served as mantras holding me through the darkest of moments, allowing me to endure and survive the atrocities the ‘Program’ has perpetrated on me. Perhaps some will serve as a source of inspiration when you need it most.

“Aspira a aprender algo nuevo cada día.”

Yearn to learn something new each day. Reading, knitting, dancing, cooking, gardening…Acquiring new skills and knowledge is that kind of thing that makes you feel good. It gives a sense of accomplishment. Makes you more well-rounded. Most importantly: when you least expect it, something you learned will come in handy – or even …