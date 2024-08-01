My father was a wise man. Even though he faced many physical challenges on a daily basis, he made it a habit to smile.

He was a staunch believer in Puerto Rico’s independence from the United States. The political party that advocates for the island’s sovereignty gets between 3-5 percent of the vote, and sometimes not enough to remain registered for the next election.

Every four years, the leaders of the Puerto Rico Independence Party recycle executive and legislative nominations among a few usual suspects that compose their party’s oligarchy.

One particular election year, my father told me he would not vote. The gubernatorial candidate for that year was an intelligent, well-educated, exemplary orator that had previously served various terms as senator in the party’s musical chair political game.

“Why won’t you vote?” –I asked.

“Because he never smiles. Have you ever seen him smiling?” --my dad asked.

He did not have to say anything else.

Since that day, I have steered clear from people that …