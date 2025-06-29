Targeted Action 2025 is under way and you need to be part of it!

Unlike previous years, we are venturing to Washington, D.C. because we deem it safe to rally there now. The event will take place from September 5 through 9, 2025.

Targeted Justice wanted to hold it starting on TI day on August 29th, but all legislators are off until September 1st.

It is our goal to hold rallies in various locations, distribute flyers, and meet with legislators.

We are going to advocate for the freedom we were born with and was illegally stolen from us.

You cannot miss this opportunity to be an abolitionist of modern-day slavery!

The moment is NOW!

We need you to be part of this historic event.

A crucial part of our effort is securing a meeting with your Representative and Senator. After our May visit to D.C., we identified two topics that those working at the Hill are most concerned with:

a) Havana Syndrome: we must persuade those in power to include civilians in the Havana Act of 2021, and investigate the causes of the illness. We need to prove to them — and have the receipts for it— that it is not Russia or China like Operation Mockingbird journalists want them to believe.

b) Government Weaponization: we must coherently present the receipts as to who are the real victims of government weaponization.

We need you to coordinate a meeting with your legislator to educate them on these topics, crucial for our freedom and the future of our nation.

On the evening of September 5, Targeted Justice will hold a training session to explain how to approach the meeting with your legislator. Remember that this is not just about YOU: we are on a mission to end the government weaponization and human experimentation for those in America, as well as our brothers and sisters abroad.

Below are the names of some of the officials we need to meet with because they are in a position to make a difference. You can reach them though their official government pages and include the following text to request a meeting on Sept. 5, 8, and 9:

“Dear Senator/Representative _______

This is to request a meeting with you regarding the need to accelerate the end of government weaponization. I will be in Washington D.C. from September 5 through the 8th, 2025 and would like to meet with you to bring you evidence about the real victims of government weaponization as well as the incidence of Havana Syndrome in the civilian population. I am a victim, and need you to understand the urgent need to end it all.”

Targeted Justice will provide you with flyers and talking points to be well-prepared for the meeting. The sooner you book the meeting, the higher the chances of having Richard, Len, Ana, Jill, Melody, or Sally going with you to the meeting if you so choose to.

Hurry up!

TARGETED JUSTICE BOARD AND ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS CAN ATTEND THE SCHEDULED MEETINGS WITH YOU, TO BE COORDINATED ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS.

We are delighted that we already have our first meeting scheduled with two members of our community from Kansas committed to give it all to shut down this program.

Let’s face it:

Our time is limited. We need to meet with those that can and want to make a difference. That is why I am including here the names of the majority members of the committees with the authority to reign in the weaponization that has obliterated our lives.

THIS IS NOT ABOUT POLITICS. IT’S ABOUT FREEDOM FROM T*RTURE

I feel inclined to remind you that the now-minority Democrats had a chance to make a difference on our behalf as a result of the conclusions of the Peters Committee Mislabeled as a Threat report. However, they let the FBI and CIA criminals convince them otherwise and threw us in the gutter. Nothing else came out of the damning findings.

The committees currently dealing with Havana Syndrome and Weaponization issues are the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, as well as the Health and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

We need each one of you within the districts of the representatives/senators below to commit to making it to Targeted Action 2025 and coordinate a meeting with them prior to the event. If you are the constituents of any of the officials listed below, we are counting on you to BE THERE!

From Sept. 5-9, 2025: Let’s take over Congress and Senate and force them to tackle the Intelligence Community, setting us free from the wicked, diabolical program that has taken hostage our rights!

Below I am including some of the committee members that we should aim to secure a meeting with because they are crucial to our plight. However, if your representative/senator is not listed below, please take it upon yourself to secure a meeting with them too. We need support from everyone!

Members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (THE Most important!!!)

Rand Paul - R-KY

Ron Johnson - R- WI (Has Havana Syndrome)

James Lankford - R-OK

Josh Hawley - R - MO (SO AWESOME!)

Rick Scott - R - FL

Bernie Moreno - R- OH

Joni Ernst - R-IA

Ashley Moody - R- FLA

The Majority members of the House Intelligence Committee are the following:

Rick Crawford, Chairman , 1st District of Arkansas

Elise Stefanik, 21st District of New York

Trent Kelly, Vice Chairman,1st District of Mississippi

Joaquin Castro, 20th District of Texas

Darin LaHood, 16th District of Illinois

Brian Fitzpatrick, 1st District of Pennsylvania

Austin Scott, 8th District of Georgia

French Hill, 2nd District of Arkansas

Scott Perry, 10th District of Pennsylvania

Ronny Jackson, 13th District of Texas

Ann Wagner, 2nd District of Missouri

Ben Cline, 6th District of Virginia

Greg Steube, 17th District of Florida

Claudia Tenney. 24th District of New York

Pat Fallon, 4th District of Texas

The Majority members of the Senate Health Committee — vested in exposing the truth behind Havana Syndrome— are the following:

Cassidy, Bill (LA), Chairman

Paul, Rand (KY)

Collins, Susan M. (ME)

Murkowski, Lisa (AK)

Mullin, Markwayne (OK)

Marshall, Roger (KS)

Scott, Tim (SC)

Hawley, Josh (MO)

Tuberville, Tommy (AL)

Banks, Jim (IN)

Husted, Jon (OH)

Moody, Ashley (FL)

House Committee on Homeland Security (This one is crucial because they held the May 8, 2024 hearings on Anomalous Health Incidents)

Mark Green, R - TN - Chairman

Michael McCaul - TX

Clay Higgins - LA

Michael Guest - MS

Carlos Gimenez - FL

August Pluger - TX

Andrew Garbarino - NY

Marjorie Taylor Greene (MY FAV!) - GA

Tony Gonzales - TX

Morgan Luttrell - TX

Dale Strong - AL

Josh Bresheen - OK

Eli Crane - AZ (MUST SECURE A MEETING WITH HIM!!!)

Andy Ogles - TN

Sheri Biggs - SC

Gabe Evans - CO

Ryan Mackenzie - PA

Brad Knott - NC

Aside from these, it would be very helpful for those constituents of the officials below to coordinate a meeting with the following exceptional official:

Ana Paulina Luna - Florida - Committed to the derogation of the Patriot Act.

//

Each one of you is in the privileged position of becoming a hero fighting to free more than six million civilians from the CIA criminality.

Be a hero. The moment is ripe.

Register HERE for Targeted Action 2025 and make sure to secure a meeting with your senator and representative to help them end government weaponization.

Humanity is counting on you.

This is no time for excuses. We have victims flying from Europe and driving from California!

You have no excuse to join our pilgrimage for freedom from modern-day slavery.

//

Do not forget to meet me Wednesday at 3 pm CST in The Gavel!