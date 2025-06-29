Mira!

Discussion about this post

For Him
5h

I have to be honest, since Targeted Individuals substack has blocked me for no reason (I only commented a few times, always respectful and never said anything Richard Lighthouse didn't say himself), I have become very discouraged about this movement. Repeated requests to please restore me so I can at least keep up are responded to but then ignored. I just found out they are doing this to others too.

It makes me feel we are not wanted or respected so why fight for something that cuts you off? It is a very sad feeling to finally find others who understand your suffering and then they suddenly cut you off with no explanation or decency to talk to you about it.

Makes me doubt the effectiveness in fighting the cause on a large scale.

I am just being honest here. Feeling very sad about all of it really.

Gwendolyn Jones
6h

They always get “nervous” when they think Targeted Justice is close to shutting them down. All of our targeting always intensifies. They do let us know when they don’t like something 🙄. Anyway.

I reposted this Substack to SM.

I stand with Targeted Justice “in spirit” in their visit to Washington and quest for freedom for all targeted individuals.

💪🏻💪🏼💪🏽💪🏾

