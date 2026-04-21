Mira!

Mira!

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Penny's avatar
Penny
16h

Thank you Ana Toledo. The targeting program has to end. God bless you. You're in my daily prayers.

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Noemi's avatar
Noemi
14h

Thank you Ana, those of us that are hit so aggressively feel you. I feel you 😞. Praying every single day that your commitment, conviction, and steadfast stance is no less than honored. I pray for nightly safety and peace of mind on your continued journey 🙏

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