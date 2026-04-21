The House and Senate agreed to extend the reauthorization of FISA 702 until April 30th. This is no time to back off. On the contrary: the decision-makers in D.C. need your urgent input TODAY!

This is an urgent call to action requesting that you write TODAY to your senators and representative and DEMAND that: 1) the purchase of information from data brokers is specifically prohibited and 2) a search warrant is required prior to searching U.S. persons’ communications.

You can access their official pages easily. All you have to do is to do a search in Google or Grok with the following prompt:

“Who are the senators and the representative for zip code ____ (your zip code) and provide me their official web pages.”

OR:

Use the writing tool by Grassfire

https://www.grassfire.com/fisa_spying_fax_order

AND

Tag them on X:

U.S. House of Representatives (Official X Handles)

U.S. Senate (Official X Handles)

You can copy and paste the following message:

You know that FISA section 702 is unconstitutional as it allows for the search and seizure of U.S. persons’ communications without probable cause and an Article III court-issued warrant.

What you may not know is that the constitutional violations do not stop there.

As a victim of government weaponization, you should know that the information harvested on us is used to obstruct, sabotage, stalk, harass, surveil, and interfere with every aspect of our lives.

The information collected is used to perpetrate crimes against us: from breakings, to stalking, harassment, obstruction of opportunities, hacking of social media and financial apps.

A vote for FISA 702 is a vote of the crimes perpetrated against law-abiding Americans.

Prohibit the purchase of our data and impose an Article III court warrant requirement to stop the abuse against the victims of government weaponization that has been expanded to undeniable limits.

Best,

(Your name)

//

I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE CRIMINALS!

Yesterday I distributed the new flyers through the representatives’ offices in the eight floors in the House Longworth building while the Lighthouse did the Senate buildings. The criminals did not like it, severely torturing and disfiguring me with their microwave punches while I slept.

They do this every time I do something that is effective at exposing them.

Torture and disfigurement by the CIA criminals

I do not feel sad about my disfigurement for three reasons.

First: It is a CONFIRMATION that my work is hurting them. That it bothers them. It is ALWAYS a triumph when they tell on themselves, because they confirm that I should continue doing what made them retaliate with such force.

Second: I have come to adhere to the Little Prince’s precept that “One does not see but with the eyes, that which is essential is invisible to the eyes.” I no longer care about the mutilation and physical obliteration they have done to me because it has only served to fuel the fire in my belly to bring them to justice.

Third: The criminals’ torture and obliteration of my physical appearance has drawn me closer to God, as well as permitted me to continue the fight without any restraints or distractions. When you no longer care about what they think you care about, their antics have no weight except for strengthening my will and commitment to shut them down.

I am blessed and honored to be fighting for freedom from modern-day slavery and torture. The criminals’ torture is NOT stopping me. I am not backing off.

They took my looks, my health, my friends, my family, my property, my pets and everything that was once precious to me.

Yet, they have not been able to take away my dignity nor my commitment to the mission of exposing them and shutting them down in the quest for freedom. On the contrary, every day their antics make me intro a stronger warrior.

Thank you criminals for making me a more determined and unstoppable adversary.