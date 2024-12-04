The First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States guarantees protections to the exercise of free speech that are not seen anywhere else on this earth.

Despite this, most targeted individuals have suffered heinous shadowbanning, post and content filtering and deletion and cancellation in most social media platforms.

Facebook makes me think I still have a page, although I know the government criminals fully control who sees what, if anything at all.

If you attempt to find my posts on X since I opened my account in October of 2017, you will not find them. The government criminals made sure to delete many years of my posts. I believe that the available posts start in 2022. (Look me up if you have not yet —@anatoledodavila— and please follow me!)

My Truth made many uncomfortable, and the infamous former FBI-controlled Twitter exposed in Matt Taibbi’s “Twitter Files” series acquiesced to the government’s request of the suppression of my free speech.

Since Mr. Musk has made it clear that he will not suppress free speech, today I decided to test his commitment to the First Amendment. I thus changed my profile page to this:

Although in the beginning I got a message from X that it would take “days” to verify my profile again for the blue check, after two direct messages to support, the blue check was reinstated.

Mr. Musk is indeed adhering to his defense of the First Amendment.

And for that, I commend him.

//

Who is General Saltzman?

On August, 2022, Targeted Justice reported:

General Chance Saltzman picked to succeed General Jay Raymond at the US Space Force. Saltzman is known to his family members as having a secondary personality, and being a "cold-blooded monster."

He is a war criminal in charge of your targeting at the U.S. Space Force. Although Psychological Operations at the CIA write the torture menu tailored just for you, General Saltzman is the one to make sure it is carried out to the tee. He is committing Treason against the United States by attacking civilians and should be court-martialed for it. He is responsible for your DEW attacks, and has the authority to shut it down. He is one of the three commanders that operate & control a multi-billion dollar, global program, using 8000 employees at Schriever Base in Colorado Springs.

//

I do not expect others to be as recklessly courageous as me, uploading to your social media profile the banner below, although I know of another freedom fighter that already did.

However, I think that just the same way that people put in their profile pictures or banners messages of solidarity in support of different causes that do not even come close to the crimes against humanity perpetrated against us, we could get the community to come up with a banner or profile image in solidarity of freedom for targeted individuals that could transcend the pages of the program’s victims into the general public.

Let’s get your artistic juices flowing and create something everyone will want to display in solidarity with our plight!

//

The golden age

Despite the increased suffering we are all going through since the DOD Directive 5240.01 went into effect, I see a bright future. We are all in the privileged position to change the course of history, fighting the bad guys in pursuit of freedom from experimentation, slavery, and torture for everyone.

This goal can only be attained if we can raise awareness among the general public about our plight.

Let us join forces to become a digital warrior force to be reckoned with!

Get Psyched! Let’s do this!

I look forward to your feedback and designs!