"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

The founding fathers that declared independence from the tyranny of the British monarchy would be ashamed to discover that the armed forces of the nation they fought for attack and torture its own citizenry with silent, military-grade directed energy weapons (DEWs).

Among the array of DEWs that the US Space Force operates is the nefarious vircator weapon. It is used to fire microwave beams from a satellite at targeted people, animals and things.

The Space Force also uses DEWs made up of weaponized cellular panels in an array of four, facing the same direction, equipped with a beam-forming chip. Under SEC rule 10b-5, Cell tower companies have an obligation to tell their shareholders that their facilities are being used to torture innocent Americans and may be a source of liabili…