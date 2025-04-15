Growing up in Puerto Rico, I learned to maneuver high heels as early as age 15. It is a cultural thing.

Just as many women cannot fathom leaving the house without earrings or lipstick, I loved to wear sleek, high heels.

I was never a fan of owning an Imelda Marcos’ closet full of shoes. Instead, I cherished the few, elegant, good quality-ones I owned.

I love the instant elegance that happens with effortlessly wearing such pieces of art.

Until a few years ago, I was able to enjoy it.

Then it all changed.

“They will take away everything that is precious to you” was the mantra that the criminal that posed as my best friend used to repeat.

And they did.

One of those precious things they took away was the ability to wear my favorite stilettos and high heels. The criminals not only damaged them, but did something worse: they implanted and microwaved my feet to swell them, causing unbearably painful swelling and blistering.

I did not connect the dots. I could wear for hours the highest, thinnest stilettos effortlessly. Then, after a certain time that I have not been able to ascertain, the criminals implanted my feet, facilitating the swelling and pain when microwaving them.

Standing or sitting, the pain becomes unbearable every minute that goes by after I step into my favorite shoes.

The soles of my feet are testament to God’s protection over me: regardless of the rituals perpetrated on my body,. The Blood of Jesus has covered and protected me against all wickedness perpetrated against me.

I know that many members of this community get their feet ruthlessly microwaved, abused, and tortured too. I have seen the swollen feet, the burns, and the sores.

//

I want to bring your attention though to a public event that may have escaped many, but it makes me wonder to this day.

WERE MELANIA’S FEET MICROWAVED ON JANUARY 20TH?

I am going out on a limb: I am absolutely certain that they were.

I hold no doubt that Melania has lived most of her adult life on heels. Beyond being used to them, she is an expert at wearing them. I always watch in awe how she hops on grass wearing the Jimmy Choos, Blahniks, and Louboutins on her way to fetching the Marine One.

Yet, there was an event that many overlooked but I paid close attention to: the excruciating pain of her feet during her husband’s inauguration.

For those of you that watched, you can corroborate that everyone at the inauguration spend most of the time sitting down. Yet by the third hour, Melania could not bear her feet.

IT TAKES ONE TO KNOW ONE

I have felt my feet killing me only after the electromagnetic weapons were unleashed against me. I honestly believe that the Space Force traitors microwaved Melania’s feet on Inauguration Day to rain on the President’s parade.

I have felt the same horrific pain in my feet after becoming targeted. It is so horrible that precludes you from even wearing your shoes sitting down, let alone standing.

As Commander-In-Chief, President Trump could order TODAY the cease and desist of the firing of electromagnetic weapons at civilians. Furthermore, he could demand to see the Deep State Space Force firing logs for GPS targets within U.S. Soil.

Please help me get the following message to Melania

“Dear First Lady: the unnatural pain in your feet on Inauguration Day may have been intentional, not just a result of uncomfortable “high heels.” Think of it. You are used to them, have worn them all your life. Something unnatural happened that day: you feet were been attacked with electromagnetic weapons operated by the criminals at the Space Force, commanded by Gen. Chance Saltzman. As Commander-in-Chief, President Trump can demand to see the Space Force’s firing logs for GPS coordinates within the United States for January 20th and corroborate that for hours those traitors constantly beamed microwaves at your feet using weapons that leave no entry or exit wounds. He just needs to connect the dots. You can read about this atrocity in targetedjustice.com.”

I believe that our First Lady has a compassionate heart. She has the intelligence and strength to convince the President to order the cease fire of electromagnetic weapons on civilians in America and around the world.

It’s worth a try.

Until then, I’ll will have to continue wearing boots, grateful to God for my working legs and feet that the criminals have been unable to destroy.

I urge you to do the same.

Write to Melania at the White House: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500, or tag her in X: @FLOTUS