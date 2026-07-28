Mira!

Mira!

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For Doug

Ana Toledo's avatar
Ana Toledo

My loyal subscriber Doug needed subtitles in this video. I should have made it originally into a video post, but here it goes.

I apologize for the duplicity.

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