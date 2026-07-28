Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.2394For DougAna ToledoJul 28, 20262394ShareTranscriptMy loyal subscriber Doug needed subtitles in this video. I should have made it originally into a video post, but here it goes.I apologize for the duplicity. Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksMira! reply rulesMira!SubscribeAuthorsAna ToledoRecent PostsNot everything is as it seemsMay 28 • Ana ToledoThe Gavel, Ep. 49Apr 29 • Ana ToledoLive with Ana ToledoMar 14 • Ana ToledoThe Gavel, Ep. 42Mar 7 • Ana ToledoExplanation of the “Prohibited Files”Feb 28 • Ana ToledoThe Gavel, Ep. 41Feb 28 • Ana ToledoThe Gavel, Ep. 40Feb 20 • Ana Toledo